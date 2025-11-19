University of New South Wales Scholarship 2026 in Australia (Fully Funded)

The University of New South Wales – UNSW Sydney is opening applications for a prestigious PhD scholarship in Number Theory for 2026, a rare opportunity for serious researchers in pure mathematics who wish to delve into one of the world’s most prestigious mathematical disciplines.

The scholarship targets students with a strong academic background in mathematics who wish to build an advanced research path in modern topics within number theory, within an advanced research environment under the direct supervision of specialized professors.

An overview of the PhD program in Number Theory

The grant is offered at the University of New South Wales in Sydney under the supervision of Associate Professor Alina Ostafi , where successful researchers participate in the study of advanced topics such as:

Diophantine Problems

Arithmetic Structures

Other research topics related to modern number theory

The program is aimed at researchers who aspire to engage in a strong academic career or work in high-level research fields after completing their PhD.

Apply Now: Taiwan Scholarship Program 2026 | Fully Funded Opportunity

Summary of the PhD Scholarship in Number Theory – UNSW 2026

Country: Australia

Host University: University of New South Wales – UNSW Sydney

Degree: Doctorate (PhD in Philosophy)

Funding type: Fully funded grant

Deadline: Applications will be accepted until a suitable candidate is found (there is no fixed closing date).

Advantages and benefits of the PhD scholarship in Number Theory – 2026

Students accepted into the scholarship program receive a robust funding package that includes:

An annual stipend of AUD 39,206 (tax-free) helps cover living expenses for the duration of the studies.

An additional grant of AU$5,000 per year (tax-free) as an increase in financial support.

Opportunity to work within a world-leading research group in the field of mathematics at the University of New South Wales.

Integration into a world-class university, known for the strength of its programs in mathematics, scientific research, and innovation.

This grant not only provides funding, but also gives the researcher an ideal place to hone their scientific skills and delve deeper into specialized research.

Eligibility requirements for a PhD scholarship in Number Theory – University of New South Wales

Applicants from all nationalities are eligible to apply.

The scholarship is specifically for the study of Number Theory .

Study will be conducted under the supervision of Associate Professor Alina Ostafi .

Applicant must hold an Honors degree in Mathematics

or

a Master’s degree in Mathematics or an equivalent qualification .

Must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 90% or equivalent .

Must have a strong background in Algebra and Number Theory (algebraic and/or analytical).

Must provide clear evidence of research ability , such as: An honorary graduation project A Master’s thesis Advanced research study materials in mathematics



Apply Now: University of Twente Scholarship 2026 in the Netherlands for International Students (Funded)

How to apply for a PhD scholarship in Number Theory – UNSW 2026

The application steps are simple but require careful preparation:

Preparing an academic curriculum vitae (CV)

Write a detailed resume explaining:

Your studies in mathematics

Your research experience

Any previous projects or research

Skills related to number theory and algebra

Collecting academic transcripts

Get official transcripts from:

Honors Program

Master’s Program

It should be documented and show your grades in advanced mathematics subjects.

Select two referees (Referees)

Choose two academic referees (professors or former supervisors) who can speak about:

Your research abilities

Your research abilities Your academic level

How prepared are you to pursue a PhD in mathematics?

Writing a cover letter/email

Write a short message explaining: Why you should be interested in the Number Theory scholarship How does your academic background fit with the proposed research topics? Your long-term research and career goals



Send your request via email

Send all of the following files: the biography Grade reports Contact information for referees Cover letter



To the email address: alina.ostafe@unsw.edu.au, addressed to Associate Professor Alina Ostafe.

Apply as soon as possible

The scholarship is open until a suitable candidate is found , so it is preferable to apply early to increase your chances.

Preparing to start the school year

Be prepared to start studying in mid-2026 or as determined by the university, taking into account the time required for admission and visa procedures.

Important tip to increase your chances of acceptance

Whenever it was:

Your resume is strong

Your previous research project is clear

Your interest in number theory is specific and compelling.

Your chances of being selected have increased.

Try to show in your application: