University of Saskatchewan Scholarships 2026 in Canada (Fully Funded)

The University of Saskatchewan’s 2026 scholarships are among the most prestigious opportunities available to international students wishing to pursue their studies in Canada with generous funding. The university offers opportunities for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees in a wide range of disciplines, along with substantial financial benefits that make it easy for students to cover tuition and living expenses throughout their program.

If you are looking for a real opportunity to study at one of the best Canadian universities, this scholarship could be your ideal choice.

An overview of the University of Saskatchewan

The University of Saskatchewan is one of Canada’s leading research universities, founded in 1907. It welcomes over 3,000 international students annually from more than 130 countries. The university is renowned for the quality of its programs, the diversity of its academic offerings, and its convenient location in the affordable city of Saskatoon, compared to other major Canadian cities.

Advantages of the University of Saskatchewan Scholarships 2026

The university offers a variety of scholarships, the value of which varies depending on the program and level of study. Here are the key benefits:

First: Bachelor’s Degrees

Several competitive programs offer significant financial relief, including:

International Excellence Award: Worth $10,000.

International Baccalaureate Excellence Award: worth $20,000.

Canadian Curriculum Schools Award: Worth $15,000.

International Schools Council Award: $15,000.

Maple Leaf International Award: Worth $10,000.

Apply Now: Wuhan University CSC Scholarships 2026 in China – Fully Funded

Second: Postgraduate scholarships (Master’s and PhD)

University Dean’s Grant

$18,000 for a master’s degree for up to two years.

$22,000 for a PhD degree for up to three years.

Graduate scholarships

$16,000 per year for two-year Master’s students.

$20,000 per year for PhD students for three years.

These scholarships are only offered to departments that nominate students based on their academic performance.

Why choose to study at the University of Saskatchewan?

A university that welcomes international students and provides a supportive academic environment.

High quality of life and lower living costs compared to other Canadian cities.

Strong academic programs and world-class research opportunities.

Various scholarships help students cover most of their costs.

The opportunity to gain academic and practical experience opens the way to a successful career.

Available fields of study in the Saskatchewan Scholarship 2026

Students can apply to a very wide range of fields, such as:

Agricultural, plant, and animal sciences

Business and Economics

Mathematics, Engineering and Technology

Environmental and Earth Sciences

History, Arts and Culture

Health and Medical Sciences

Languages ​​and Communication

Indigenous programs

Life Sciences and Chemistry

Available graduate study specializations include:

Anthropologist

History of Art

Curriculum Studies

Music

Philosophy

Marketing

Veterinary Sciences

Veterinary Sciences Linguistics

Women’s and gender studies

Apply Now: University of New South Wales Scholarship 2026 in Australia (Fully Funded)

University of Saskatchewan scholarship application requirements

Bachelor’s degree

The applicant must be a high school student outside of Canada.

Master’s degree

Obtain a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Doctorate

Obtaining a master’s degree related to the field of specialization.

Application deadline

May 1, 2026

We recommend applying early to prepare the documents and find a suitable program before the deadline.

How to apply

The application process is entirely online by selecting the appropriate study program, then uploading the required documents, and waiting for nomination by the academic department (especially for Master’s and PhD programs).