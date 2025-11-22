University of Saskatchewan Scholarships 2026 in Canada (Fully Funded)
The University of Saskatchewan’s 2026 scholarships are among the most prestigious opportunities available to international students wishing to pursue their studies in Canada with generous funding. The university offers opportunities for Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees in a wide range of disciplines, along with substantial financial benefits that make it easy for students to cover tuition and living expenses throughout their program.

If you are looking for a real opportunity to study at one of the best Canadian universities, this scholarship could be your ideal choice.

An overview of the University of Saskatchewan

The University of Saskatchewan is one of Canada’s leading research universities, founded in 1907. It welcomes over 3,000 international students annually from more than 130 countries. The university is renowned for the quality of its programs, the diversity of its academic offerings, and its convenient location in the affordable city of Saskatoon, compared to other major Canadian cities.

Advantages of the University of Saskatchewan Scholarships 2026

The university offers a variety of scholarships, the value of which varies depending on the program and level of study. Here are the key benefits:

First: Bachelor’s Degrees

Several competitive programs offer significant financial relief, including:

  • International Excellence Award: Worth $10,000.
  • International Baccalaureate Excellence Award: worth $20,000.
  • Canadian Curriculum Schools Award: Worth $15,000.
  • International Schools Council Award: $15,000.
  • Maple Leaf International Award: Worth $10,000.

Second: Postgraduate scholarships (Master’s and PhD)

University Dean’s Grant

  • $18,000 for a master’s degree for up to two years.
  • $22,000 for a PhD degree for up to three years.

Graduate scholarships

  • $16,000 per year for two-year Master’s students.
  • $20,000 per year for PhD students for three years.

These scholarships are only offered to departments that nominate students based on their academic performance.

Why choose to study at the University of Saskatchewan?

  • A university that welcomes international students and provides a supportive academic environment.
  • High quality of life and lower living costs compared to other Canadian cities.
  • Strong academic programs and world-class research opportunities.
  • Various scholarships help students cover most of their costs.
  • The opportunity to gain academic and practical experience opens the way to a successful career.

Available fields of study in the Saskatchewan Scholarship 2026

Students can apply to a very wide range of fields, such as:

  • Agricultural, plant, and animal sciences
  • Business and Economics
  • Mathematics, Engineering and Technology
  • Environmental and Earth Sciences
  • History, Arts and Culture
  • Health and Medical Sciences
  • Languages ​​and Communication
  • Indigenous programs
  • Life Sciences and Chemistry

Available graduate study specializations include:

  • Anthropologist
  • History of Art
  • Curriculum Studies
  • Music
  • Philosophy
  • Marketing
    Veterinary Sciences
  • Linguistics
  • Women’s and gender studies

University of Saskatchewan scholarship application requirements

Bachelor’s degree

  • The applicant must be a high school student outside of Canada.

Master’s degree

  • Obtain a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university.

Doctorate

  • Obtaining a master’s degree related to the field of specialization.

Application deadline

  • May 1, 2026

We recommend applying early to prepare the documents and find a suitable program before the deadline.

How to apply

The application process is entirely online by selecting the appropriate study program, then uploading the required documents, and waiting for nomination by the academic department (especially for Master’s and PhD programs).

