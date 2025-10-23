MOFCOM Scholarship 2026 in China for international Students| Fully Funded

The Ministry of Finance Scholarship 2026 in China is one of the most prestigious, fully-funded academic opportunities offered by the Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM) to outstanding international students from around the world.

The scholarship aims to support future leaders and decision-makers in developing countries by funding their postgraduate studies at top Chinese universities, with full tuition and living expenses covered.

About the Chinese Ministry of Finance Scholarship Program 2026

The Ministry of Finance Scholarship was first launched to support human development and international cooperation. It is specifically aimed at students from developing countries who wish to pursue postgraduate studies in the fields of economics, public policy, international trade, finance, and management.

The program lasts from one to two years , depending on the major, and allows students to study at top Chinese universities such as Peking University, Tsinghua University, and Fudan University, where they gain a world-class academic education and a rich cultural experience.

Ministry of Finance Grant Summary 2026

Country: China🇨🇳

Donor: Ministry of Commerce of the People’s Republic of China (MOFCOM)

Academic level: Master’s, PhD

Funding: Fully Funded

Application deadline: varies depending on the university and embassy.

Benefits of the Ministry of Finance Scholarship in China 2026

The scholarship covers all tuition and living expenses for international students, including:

Full exemption from tuition fees, educational materials fees, and graduation research fees.

Free on-campus accommodation for the duration of the study.

Annual living stipend:

36,000 RMB for master’s students.

42,000 Chinese Yuan for PhD students.

Free round-trip international flight ticket:

One time for one year programs.

For those studying for more than one year: an additional ticket for each year of study to return to their country.

Comprehensive health insurance covering the entire period of stay in China.

Settlement allowance of 3,000 yuan upon arrival.

Academic performance is evaluated annually, and only outstanding students are allowed to continue to benefit from funding in the following year.

Eligibility Criteria for the Ministry of Finance Scholarship 2026

To apply for the scholarship, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

To be a non-Chinese citizen from a developing country.

Must have a bachelor’s degree or higher with at least 3 years of practical experience .

To work in a high-level government, academic, or administrative position (such as a public employee, administrator in an institution, or academic at a university).

Be under 45 years old (born after September 1, 1976).

To be physically and mentally healthy , with a recent medical report from an accredited hospital.

Not to be a current recipient of any other Chinese government scholarship .

To have the potential for professional development and a genuine desire to enhance cooperation between his country and China.

Pregnant women or patients with chronic or infectious diseases are not allowed to apply.

Documents required for application

Applicants must prepare the following documents:

A copy of the highest academic certificate obtained.

Academic transcript showing grades and courses.

A study plan or research proposal outlining the objectives of studying in China.

An updated CV that includes educational background and work experience.

Two letters of recommendation : one from your employer and one from an academic institution.

Medical examination form for foreigners issued by a public hospital.

A copy of a valid passport .

A clean criminal record certificate issued within the last six months.

How to apply for the Ministry of Finance Scholarship 2026 in China

You can apply by following these steps:

Visit the official website of the Ministry of Commerce of China (MOFCOM Scholarships).

Select the “Ministry of Finance Scholarship 2026” from the available programs.

Fill out the online application form accurately with personal and academic information.

Upload all required documents in PDF or JPG format.

Submit the application through the Chinese embassy in your country, which will send the files to the relevant authority in China.

Waiting for the results of the interview and academic evaluation from the host university.

Why choose the Chinese Ministry of Finance Scholarship?

Opportunity to study at top Chinese universities with fully funded fees.

Obtain an internationally recognized certificate in advanced economic and administrative specializations.

A rich cultural experience and knowledge exchange between China and developing countries.

Enhancing future employment opportunities in international and governmental institutions.

Application deadline

Application deadlines vary depending on the Chinese embassy in each country, so it is recommended to start preparing and applying as soon as possible before the end of 2025.