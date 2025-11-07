Russian Government Scholarship 2026-2027 (More than 15,000 fully funded scholarships)

The Russian Government Scholarship 2026-2027 is one of the largest and most important fully funded scholarships in the world, offered to outstanding international students from various countries (excluding Russian citizens) to study at Russian state universities at Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels .

This scholarship aims to promote cultural and scientific exchange and attract academic talent to complete their studies in Russia, in a wide range of disciplines including engineering and technology, natural sciences, medicine, economics, arts, social sciences, and other fields.

Students can choose up to 6 universities during the application process, which allows for a wider opportunity for acceptance and a variety of study options.

Advantages of the Russian Government Scholarship

The scholarship provides comprehensive support covering all the student’s needs throughout their studies, including:

Full exemption from tuition fees

Preparatory year for learning the Russian language (for those who need it)

Monthly salary to cover living expenses

University student accommodation

Health insurance for the entire study period

Duration of study within the scholarship

Bachelor’s degree: 4 years

Master’s: Two years

PhD: 3 to 4 years

If you are studying in Russian, a full preparatory year for language study is added.

Available specializations

The scholarship covers almost all academic fields, most notably:

Engineering and Technology

Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics

Computer Science and Information Technology

Medicine, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences

Economics and Business Administration

Law and International Relations

Humanities and Languages

Arts and Design

Application requirements

To apply for the scholarship, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

The scholarship is open to all nationalities except Russians

High school diploma required for applying for a bachelor’s degree

Bachelor’s degree required for master’s degree application

Master’s degree required for PhD application

Good academic record

A medical certificate proving medical fitness

Certificate of good conduct (in some cases)

Be prepared to study Russian if necessary

Documents required for application

Valid passport

Academic certificates and cumulative grade point average

Academic Grades Report

Letter of motivation or letter of intent

Medical fitness certificate

Research plan (for PhD students)

Letters of recommendation (preferably 2)

Language certificate (optional if available)

How to apply for a Russian government scholarship

The application process is entirely online through the official Russian education portal .

Students create an account, select up to six universities and their desired majors, upload the required documents, and submit the application.

Application deadline: January 15, 2026