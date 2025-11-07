Russian Government Scholarship 2026-2027 (More than 15,000 fully funded scholarships)
The Russian Government Scholarship 2026-2027 is one of the largest and most important fully funded scholarships in the world, offered to outstanding international students from various countries (excluding Russian citizens) to study at Russian state universities at Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD levels .
This scholarship aims to promote cultural and scientific exchange and attract academic talent to complete their studies in Russia, in a wide range of disciplines including engineering and technology, natural sciences, medicine, economics, arts, social sciences, and other fields.
Students can choose up to 6 universities during the application process, which allows for a wider opportunity for acceptance and a variety of study options.
Advantages of the Russian Government Scholarship
The scholarship provides comprehensive support covering all the student’s needs throughout their studies, including:
- Full exemption from tuition fees
- Preparatory year for learning the Russian language (for those who need it)
- Monthly salary to cover living expenses
- University student accommodation
- Health insurance for the entire study period
Duration of study within the scholarship
- Bachelor’s degree: 4 years
- Master’s: Two years
- PhD: 3 to 4 years
If you are studying in Russian, a full preparatory year for language study is added.
Available specializations
The scholarship covers almost all academic fields, most notably:
- Engineering and Technology
- Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics
- Computer Science and Information Technology
- Medicine, Pharmacy, and Health Sciences
- Economics and Business Administration
- Law and International Relations
- Humanities and Languages
- Arts and Design
Application requirements
To apply for the scholarship, the applicant must meet the following conditions:
- The scholarship is open to all nationalities except Russians
- High school diploma required for applying for a bachelor’s degree
- Bachelor’s degree required for master’s degree application
- Master’s degree required for PhD application
- Good academic record
- A medical certificate proving medical fitness
- Certificate of good conduct (in some cases)
- Be prepared to study Russian if necessary
Documents required for application
- Valid passport
- Academic certificates and cumulative grade point average
- Academic Grades Report
- Letter of motivation or letter of intent
- Medical fitness certificate
- Research plan (for PhD students)
- Letters of recommendation (preferably 2)
- Language certificate (optional if available)
How to apply for a Russian government scholarship
The application process is entirely online through the official Russian education portal .
Students create an account, select up to six universities and their desired majors, upload the required documents, and submit the application.
Application deadline: January 15, 2026