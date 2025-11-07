Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program

If you are a student interested in scientific research and looking for a truly international opportunity to gain research experience at one of the world’s top universities, the Kyoto University Amgen Scholars Program 2026 is an unmissable opportunity. This program offers intensive, fully funded research training at Kyoto University in Japan, in collaboration with the Amgen Foundation, and is aimed at outstanding undergraduate students from across Asia.

The program gives participants the opportunity to join advanced research laboratories in the fields of biotechnology and science, under the supervision of specialized professors and researchers, with participation in workshops, seminars, and research presentation sessions.

About the program

Country: Japan

Host University: Kyoto University

Type of support: Fully funded

Program duration: 3 months

Time period: From June 5, 2026 to August 6, 2026

Application deadline: February 1, 2026

Number of seats available: Only 10 participants (highly competitive)

Program Goal

The Amgen Scholars Program at Kyoto University aims to:

Enhancing students’ scientific research capabilities

Encouraging innovation in the field of biotechnology

Preparing the next generation of young scientists

Supporting scientific communication among researchers in Asia

Features and benefits of the scholarship

Selected participants receive a full support package, including:

Full travel funding (round-trip economy class airfare)

Free student accommodation within Kyoto University facilities

A monthly salary of 180,000 Japanese yen to help with daily expenses.

Joining advanced research laboratories

Participation in seminars, workshops, and laboratory visits

Opportunity to present your research project at a public concluding research seminar

Note: The program does not cover private health insurance, and the student must obtain it independently.

Who can apply? (Eligibility requirements)

The applicant must be a bachelor’s student (not yet graduated by the start of the program).

To have completed at least two academic years of a bachelor’s degree.

The student should return to complete his studies after the program ends.

Academic excellence and good academic performance.

A good command of English is preferred .

Future interest in pursuing postgraduate studies or scientific research.

Countries eligible to apply

Students studying at universities within Asia , including Middle Eastern and Gulf countries such as:

Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman

Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq

Egypt, Turkey, Iran, in addition to countries in South, East, and Southeast Asia.

What will the student do during the program?

Over the course of 8 intensive weeks, the student will:

Working inside a real research laboratory under the supervision of a specialized researcher

Attending advanced courses and workshops in the field of biotechnology

Participating in visits to research centers within the university

Preparing a research project and presenting it at the Tokyo Scientific Poster Session

Application deadline

Applications open: November 1, 2025

Applications close: February 1, 2026

We recommend applying early as seats are limited and competition is fierce.

How to apply

Applications are submitted via the Kyoto University Scholars Program’s online application form. Applicants create an account, fill in the required information, select their desired research area, and attach necessary documents such as a CV and a letter of motivation.