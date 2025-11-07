Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program
Scholarships

Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program

Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Follow on X Send an email 5 days agoLast Updated: November 7, 2025
0 40 2 minutes read

If you are a student interested in scientific research and looking for a truly international opportunity to gain research experience at one of the world’s top universities, the Kyoto University Amgen Scholars Program 2026 is an unmissable opportunity. This program offers intensive, fully funded research training at Kyoto University in Japan, in collaboration with the Amgen Foundation, and is aimed at outstanding undergraduate students from across Asia.

The program gives participants the opportunity to join advanced research laboratories in the fields of biotechnology and science, under the supervision of specialized professors and researchers, with participation in workshops, seminars, and research presentation sessions.

About the program

  • Country: Japan
  • Host University: Kyoto University
  • Type of support: Fully funded
  • Program duration: 3 months
  • Time period: From June 5, 2026 to August 6, 2026
  • Application deadline: February 1, 2026
  • Number of seats available: Only 10 participants (highly competitive)

Apply Now: Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

Related Articles

Program Goal

The Amgen Scholars Program at Kyoto University aims to:

  • Enhancing students’ scientific research capabilities
  • Encouraging innovation in the field of biotechnology
  • Preparing the next generation of young scientists
  • Supporting scientific communication among researchers in Asia

Features and benefits of the scholarship

Selected participants receive a full support package, including:

  • Full travel funding (round-trip economy class airfare)
  • Free student accommodation within Kyoto University facilities
  • A monthly salary of 180,000 Japanese yen to help with daily expenses.
  • Joining advanced research laboratories
  • Participation in seminars, workshops, and laboratory visits
  • Opportunity to present your research project at a public concluding research seminar

Note: The program does not cover private health insurance, and the student must obtain it independently.

Who can apply? (Eligibility requirements)

  • The applicant must be a bachelor’s student (not yet graduated by the start of the program).
  • To have completed at least two academic years of a bachelor’s degree.
  • The student should return to complete his studies after the program ends.
  • Academic excellence and good academic performance.
  • A good command of English is preferred .
  • Future interest in pursuing postgraduate studies or scientific research.

Countries eligible to apply

Students studying at universities within Asia , including Middle Eastern and Gulf countries such as:

  • Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman
  • Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq
  • Egypt, Turkey, Iran, in addition to countries in South, East, and Southeast Asia.

Apply Now: Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

What will the student do during the program?

Over the course of 8 intensive weeks, the student will:

  • Working inside a real research laboratory under the supervision of a specialized researcher
  • Attending advanced courses and workshops in the field of biotechnology
  • Participating in visits to research centers within the university
  • Preparing a research project and presenting it at the Tokyo Scientific Poster Session

Application deadline

  • Applications open: November 1, 2025
  • Applications close: February 1, 2026

We recommend applying early as seats are limited and competition is fierce.

How to apply

Applications are submitted via the Kyoto University Scholars Program’s online application form. Applicants create an account, fill in the required information, select their desired research area, and attach necessary documents such as a CV and a letter of motivation.

Tags
Photo of Brian Adam Brian Adam Follow on X Send an email 5 days agoLast Updated: November 7, 2025
0 40 2 minutes read
Photo of Brian Adam

Brian Adam

Hi, I’m Brian Adam. I share the latest worldwide fully-funded scholarships, study abroad opportunities, and educational news to help students like you achieve their academic dreams. I research and post verified information so you can stay updated on opportunities to study globally without financial barriers.

Related Articles

Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

6 days ago
Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

6 days ago
CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

1 week ago
University of Debrecen, Hungary Scholarships 2026 (Fully Funded)

University of Debrecen, Hungary Scholarships 2026 (Fully Funded)

1 week ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button