Kyoto Amgen Scholarship 2026: Fully Funded 3-Month Training Program
If you are a student interested in scientific research and looking for a truly international opportunity to gain research experience at one of the world’s top universities, the Kyoto University Amgen Scholars Program 2026 is an unmissable opportunity. This program offers intensive, fully funded research training at Kyoto University in Japan, in collaboration with the Amgen Foundation, and is aimed at outstanding undergraduate students from across Asia.
The program gives participants the opportunity to join advanced research laboratories in the fields of biotechnology and science, under the supervision of specialized professors and researchers, with participation in workshops, seminars, and research presentation sessions.
About the program
- Country: Japan
- Host University: Kyoto University
- Type of support: Fully funded
- Program duration: 3 months
- Time period: From June 5, 2026 to August 6, 2026
- Application deadline: February 1, 2026
- Number of seats available: Only 10 participants (highly competitive)
Program Goal
The Amgen Scholars Program at Kyoto University aims to:
- Enhancing students’ scientific research capabilities
- Encouraging innovation in the field of biotechnology
- Preparing the next generation of young scientists
- Supporting scientific communication among researchers in Asia
Features and benefits of the scholarship
Selected participants receive a full support package, including:
- Full travel funding (round-trip economy class airfare)
- Free student accommodation within Kyoto University facilities
- A monthly salary of 180,000 Japanese yen to help with daily expenses.
- Joining advanced research laboratories
- Participation in seminars, workshops, and laboratory visits
- Opportunity to present your research project at a public concluding research seminar
Note: The program does not cover private health insurance, and the student must obtain it independently.
Who can apply? (Eligibility requirements)
- The applicant must be a bachelor’s student (not yet graduated by the start of the program).
- To have completed at least two academic years of a bachelor’s degree.
- The student should return to complete his studies after the program ends.
- Academic excellence and good academic performance.
- A good command of English is preferred .
- Future interest in pursuing postgraduate studies or scientific research.
Countries eligible to apply
Students studying at universities within Asia , including Middle Eastern and Gulf countries such as:
- Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman
- Jordan, Syria, Lebanon, Palestine, Iraq
- Egypt, Turkey, Iran, in addition to countries in South, East, and Southeast Asia.
What will the student do during the program?
Over the course of 8 intensive weeks, the student will:
- Working inside a real research laboratory under the supervision of a specialized researcher
- Attending advanced courses and workshops in the field of biotechnology
- Participating in visits to research centers within the university
- Preparing a research project and presenting it at the Tokyo Scientific Poster Session
Application deadline
- Applications open: November 1, 2025
- Applications close: February 1, 2026
We recommend applying early as seats are limited and competition is fierce.
How to apply
Applications are submitted via the Kyoto University Scholars Program’s online application form. Applicants create an account, fill in the required information, select their desired research area, and attach necessary documents such as a CV and a letter of motivation.