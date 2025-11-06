Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary — Fully Funded

If you are looking for an opportunity to study in Europe within a strong educational system and with fully funded tuition fees, the Pécs University Scholarship 2026 in Hungary is one of the strongest opportunities available globally for international students. The scholarship offers comprehensive support, including tuition fee waivers, a monthly stipend, accommodation support, and full health insurance , making it an ideal choice for students seeking an outstanding academic experience in the heart of Europe.

The scholarship offers Bachelor’s, Master’s and PhD programs in a wide range of disciplines, which means you are sure to find the right program for your academic and professional path.

Why study at the University of Pecs?

The University of Pécs is one of the oldest and most prestigious universities in Hungary , renowned for its high-quality education, diverse academic programs, and large international student body. The city of Pécs itself is a peaceful and beautiful place, offering students a comfortable learning environment and relatively low living costs compared to other European cities.

Apply Now: Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

Advantages of the University of Pecs Scholarship 2026

The grant provides full funding that includes:

Full exemption from tuition fees for the entire duration of the study.

A monthly stipend to contribute to living expenses: Bachelor’s and Master’s students: 43,700 Hungarian Forints per month . PhD students: 140,000 Hungarian Forints per month .

Housing support within university residences or a monthly allowance of 40,000 forints to help with off-campus accommodation.

Full health insurance for the entire duration of the grant.

This financial support allows students to focus on their studies without financial burdens.

Available specializations

The scholarship covers programs in most academic fields, most notably:

Medical and health sciences

Natural Sciences

Humanities and Social Sciences

Business, Management, and Economics

Arts, Engineering and Design

The appropriate study program is selected based on the applicant’s previous academic qualifications.

Eligibility criteria

To apply for the scholarship, the applicant must meet the following conditions:

To be a non-Hungarian citizen.

For Bachelor’s degree programs: High school diploma or equivalent must be completed.

For Master’s programs: a Bachelor’s degree is required.

For PhD programs: a master’s degree is required.

Required documents

When applying, the following documents must be prepared:

The biography.

Academic educational certificates.

Grade report.

Statement of Purpose.

One or more letters of recommendation.

Research proposal for graduate students.

Proof of English language proficiency (if available).

Apply Now: CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

Application deadline

The deadline for applications is: January 15, 2026 .

We recommend applying early to ensure you have enough time to prepare the required documents properly.

How to apply for the University of Pecs scholarship 2026

Applications are submitted online through the official Hungarian scholarship portal:

Create an account on the application platform.

Fill out the application form accurately.

Upload all required documents.

Review the data before submitting.

Submit the request and wait for a response via email.

Tip: Make sure your letter of motivation is strong and convincing, as it is one of the most important factors for acceptance.

A summary

The Pécs University of Hungary Scholarship 2026 is an excellent opportunity to study in Europe with full funding , offering strong financial and living benefits and diverse academic programs. If you aspire to develop your academic and professional path in an international environment, don’t hesitate to apply for this scholarship before the deadline.