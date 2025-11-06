Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

The Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) scholarship is one of the most prestigious fully funded scholarships in China for international students wishing to pursue a Master’s or PhD degree for 2026. The institute offers this scholarship under the Chinese Government (CSC) program , and the scholarship covers all tuition and living expenses for the duration of the study.

This scholarship opens the door for students from around the world to study at one of the strongest research universities in Asia and the world , known for its excellence in engineering, technology, space, computer science, and scientific research.

Why choose the Harbin Institute of Technology scholarship?

Full funding includes tuition fees, accommodation and personal expenses.

A world-class university known for innovation and advanced research.

It provides an international academic environment and opportunities to build a global network of relationships.

The possibility of participating in advanced scientific research during the study period.

Scholarship details

Item the details Donor The Chinese government (CSC) Host university Harbin Institute of Technology – China Study levels Master’s – PhD Finance Fully funded Nationality required All nationalities Application deadline February 20, 2026

Advantages of funding in the Harbin Grant 2026

The fully funded grant covers the following:

Full exemption from tuition fees .

Free university accommodation on campus.

Comprehensive medical insurance worth 800 yuan per year.

Monthly salary (living allowance): For Master’s students: 3000 yuan per month. For PhD students: 3500 yuan per month.



Study duration

The duration of the Master’s program is: 2 to 3 years.

The duration of the PhD program is 3 to 4 years.

Some programs may include a preparatory year for the Chinese language if the student needs it.

Available specializations

The Harbin Institute offers a very wide range of disciplines, the most important of which are:

Computer Science and Information Technology

Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Chemical Engineering and Chemistry

Civil and structural engineering

Materials Science and Engineering

Aerospace engineering and aviation

Energy engineering

Architecture

Environmental engineering

Economics and Management

Humanities and Social Sciences

Eligibility criteria for application

To apply for the HIT scholarship, the following conditions must be met:

The applicant must not be of Chinese nationality .

Applicants for the Master’s program must hold a Bachelor’s degree and be under 35 years of age .

The applicant for the PhD must have a master’s degree and be under 40 years old .

Having a good academic record .

Having good research skills or an interest in the field.

Required documents

The following documents must be prepared in duplicate when submitting:

Chinese Government Scholarship Application Form.

Graduation certificate or temporary graduation certificate .

Academic transcripts.

Two academic letters of recommendation .

A valid passport.

Study plan or research proposal (at least 800 words).

Medical examination form for foreign students.

Certificate of no criminal record .

Acceptance letter from a university supervisor (optional but preferred to increase the chance of acceptance).

Application method step by step

Fill out the CSC scholarship application form via the application platform.

Select the scholarship type (B) and enter the Harbin Institute Agency number: 10213 .

Pay the application evaluation fee (approximately 400 yuan).

Prepare the required documents in two copies.

Send the documents by mail to the admissions office at the Harbin Institute before the deadline.

A summary

The Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026 is a golden opportunity for ambitious students to study at one of China’s most prestigious universities with full funding. This scholarship offers an outstanding academic opportunity, a high-level research environment, and a genuine chance to build a strong career.