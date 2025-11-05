CALTECH University Summer Research 2026 in USA (Fully Funded)

The California Institute of Technology (Caltech) in the United States offers a unique, fully funded summer research program for students from around the world. The program aims to provide students with the opportunity to work on real-world research projects within one of the world’s leading scientific research institutions, under the supervision of expert researchers and specialists.

The program runs for 10 weeks during the summer and is a unique opportunity to gain practical experience in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Program details

Host institution: California Institute of Technology – United States

Duration: 10 weeks

Funding: Fully funded

Qualifications: All nationalities are welcome

Target audience: University students

Application deadline: February 22, 2026

Financing advantages

Selected participants receive comprehensive coverage including:

Approximate salary: $8,110

Coverage of international travel costs

Accommodation during the program period

Meals and living expenses

Covering the cost of the visa (if needed)

Additional personal expenses as needed

This makes the program a completely free opportunity in which the student bears almost no costs.

The program is not limited to scientific research only, but also includes:

Weekly workshops presented by scientists and researchers from Caltech and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

Academic and professional development sessions.

Training in communication and scientific presentation skills.

Cultural and social activities to get to know the university community.

Direct meetings with faculty members.

Available research areas

The program focuses on STEM disciplines:

Natural Sciences

Technology

Engineering

mathematics

The student selects a research project in collaboration with the appropriate academic supervisor.

Application requirements

To apply, the student must meet the following conditions:

To be a university student (not a high school student).

A strong academic background and a genuine interest in scientific research.

A minimum cumulative grade point average of 2.0 .

Students of all nationalities are eligible to apply without exception.

Required documents

Online application form.

Academic CV.

A copy of the academic record .

A research proposal that explains the idea of ​​the project to be worked on.

My letter is a recommendation .

A copy of the passport.

How to apply

The application process is entirely online by creating an account, uploading the required documents, and selecting a suitable research project based on academic interest.