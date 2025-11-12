Nankai University Scholarships 2026 in China (Fully Funded)

The Nankai University 2026 scholarships offer a unique opportunity for international students wishing to begin their undergraduate studies at one of China’s top universities . These scholarships provide full or partial coverage, including tuition fees, accommodation, health insurance, and a monthly living allowance, allowing students to focus on their studies in a prestigious educational environment in Tianjin.

These scholarships aim to attract academically outstanding students from around the world, providing them with an enriching educational experience and university life filled with activities and cultural interaction, as well as unique opportunities for personal and professional development.

About the Nankai University Scholarship 2026

Country: China

Host University: Nankai University

Academic level: Bachelor’s degree (Undergraduate level)

Type of funding: Fully or partially funded (depending on the type of grant)

Final application deadline: March 31, 2026

Scholarship benefits

The benefits vary depending on the type of scholarship, but generally include:

Full exemption from tuition fees

On-campus accommodation or housing allowance

Comprehensive health insurance for international students

Monthly living allowance to cover daily expenses

Opportunity to enroll in one of China’s leading universities with a global reputation

Some scholarships are also offered through the Chinese government or the Tianjin government , in addition to special scholarships offered by the university president.

Nankai University Scholarship Application Requirements

To apply, the applicant must meet the following requirements:

Must be of non-Chinese nationality and in good health.

He must have completed high school with a good grade.

To be born on or after September 1, 2007.

Having a suitable level of Chinese (HSK 4 certificate with a score of no less than 180).

Presenting an outstanding academic and personal record that demonstrates seriousness and ambition.

Required documents

The following documents must be prepared:

Online application form.

A copy of a valid passport.

High school diploma + transcript.

A personal statement explaining the reasons for studying in China.

HSK Certificate for Chinese Language Proficiency.

At least one letter of recommendation.

Additional certificates or awards (if any).

Medical examination form for international students.

Proof of financial capability document (if requested).

A certificate of good conduct and no criminal record.

Steps to apply for the Nankai University scholarship 2026

Register for the Chinese Academic Competency Test (CSCA) if required for the major.

Create an account and fill out the application form on the university’s website dedicated to international students.

Upload the required documents accurately and with clear quality.

Wait for the initial review, then the interview (if you are selected).

If accepted, the required fees (if any) must be paid.

Receive the acceptance letter and begin the procedures for obtaining a student visa.

Why choose to study at Nankai University?

A world-class university that ranks among the best universities in Asia.

An academic environment based on scientific research and practical application.

An international student community that facilitates cultural exchange and the development of personal skills .

Tianjin is a safe and student-friendly city with reasonable living costs.

A summary

If you are looking for a fully funded opportunity to pursue a bachelor’s degree in China at a world-class university, the Nankai University Scholarship 2026 is an excellent option to start a bright academic career.