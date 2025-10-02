Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) Scholarship in China 2026-2027 – Fully Funded

The Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) Scholarship 2026-2027 is a golden opportunity for international students seeking to pursue a bachelor’s, master’s, or doctoral degree at one of China’s most prestigious and research-intensive universities. The program offers full funding covering tuition fees, living expenses, and health insurance, making it an ideal choice for academically outstanding students from around the world.

About Harbin Institute of Technology

Founded in 1920, Harbin Institute of Technology is ranked among the top 250 universities worldwide according to the QS World University Rankings. With over 40,000 students, it is renowned for its advanced research programs and state-of-the-art infrastructure that keeps pace with the latest technologies.

The institute attracts hundreds of international students annually through the HIT China Link program , which provides fully-funded scholarships to promote academic and cultural exchange.

Benefits of HIT China Scholarship 2026-2027

Scholarship winners receive comprehensive funding covering all basic costs. Benefits include:

Full tuition waiver for the duration of the program.

Free accommodation in university housing.

Annual medical insurance up to 800 RMB.

Monthly salary: 3,000 RMB for master’s students. 3,500 Chinese Yuan for PhD students.



Exemption from registration fees and laboratory fees.

These benefits give students the freedom to focus on their studies and research without financial burdens.

Available study levels

Bachelor’s degree: various scientific and engineering specializations.

Master’s programs : in the fields of engineering, science, technology, economics and management, civil engineering, energy, life sciences, astronautics, and others.

PhD programs: Cover most scientific and engineering disciplines, including information technology, chemical engineering, and social sciences.

Eligibility requirements for application

To apply for the Harbin Institute of Technology Scholarship 2026-27 , the following requirements must be met:

Nationality: Open to all non-Chinese nationalities.

Academic qualifications: Bachelor’s degree to apply for a master’s degree. Master’s degree for PhD application.

Age: Up to 25 years for bachelor’s degree. Up to 30 years for master’s degree. Up to 35 years for PhD.



Required documents

Applicants must prepare a comprehensive package of documents, including:

Completed online application form.

Academic CV .

Two letters of recommendation from professors or academic supervisors.

Personal statement or research plan.

Official copies of certificates and transcripts.

A copy of a valid passport.

Certificate of no criminal record.

Recent medical examination report.

Deadline

Application deadline: May 31, 2026.

Applicants are advised to start their application process early to prepare their documents and obtain academic admission on time.

Application steps

Register on the HIT China Link Scholarship portal and choose category (B) with agency code 10213.

Fill out the application form with accurate personal and academic information.

Upload the required documents in PDF format.

Send a paper copy of the documents to: Address : 11 Siling Street, Nangang District, Harbin 150001, China.

Ensure all files are complete and correct before the deadline.

Tips to improve your chances of acceptance

Ensure you provide an outstanding academic record and a letter of intent that highlights your research objectives.

Contact a potential professor at the institute early to increase your chances of being considered.

Have your documents translated with a certified translation to avoid any processing delays.