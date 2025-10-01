Sungkyunkwan University Scholarship 2026 in South Korea | Fully Funded

Sungkyunkwan University (SKKU) is one of Asia’s and the world’s most distinguished universities, combining a 600-year academic legacy with cutting-edge innovation that satisfies worldwide standards. With the Sungkyunkwan University Scholarship 2026 now open, international students have a unique opportunity to receive full funding for their master’s or doctoral studies in South Korea, while also benefiting from a cutting-edge educational environment and close collaboration with major global companies such as Samsung.

About Sungkyunkwan University

Sungkyunkwan University was founded in 1398 under the Joseon Dynasty, making it one of East Asia’s oldest educational institutions. The university has two main campuses: Seoul, which specializes in humanities, social sciences, and arts, and Suwon, which focuses on natural sciences, engineering, and medicine.

The university ranks among the best universities in Asia and the globe according to major rankings such as QS and Times Higher Education, owing to the quality of its research and its broad international relationships.

Advantages of Sungkyunkwan University Scholarship 2026

These scholarships offer considerable support to international students to pay their academic and living expenses.

Depending on the program, students may receive a full or partial tuition waiver of up to 100%.

A settlement fund of up to 600,000 Korean won (for students from non-Korean universities) to assist them with their transition.

Merit-based scholarships: Tuition rates will be discounted by 20% to 50% beginning in the second semester, depending on academic success.

The scholarship may be renewed for consecutive semesters at the recommendation of the academic adviser.

These advantages make the Sungkyunkwan Scholarship one of the greatest fully-funded scholarships in South Korea, whether for humanities, engineering, or medicine.

Majors and academic programs

Scholarships cover most of the programs offered by the university, including:

Humanities, Social Sciences and Arts.

Natural sciences and engineering .

Medicine and Health Sciences.

Business Administration and Economics.

Students benefit from a multicultural academic environment and opportunities for international exchange with partner universities around the world.

Admission Requirements and Eligibility Criteria

To apply for Sungkyunkwan University Scholarships 2026 , the following requirements must be met:

Academic qualification.

Applying for a master’s program requires a bachelor’s degree from an accredited university.

Applying for a PhD requires a Master’s degree in a related field.

Citizenship requirements

The applicant must be a foreign national (non-Korean) and his parents must also hold foreign nationality.

Or be a Korean resident abroad who completed his education outside Korea.

Or a North Korean refugee with a valid refugee registration certificate.

Documents required for application

A completed application form, including a self-introduction and study plan.

To verify your nationality, provide a copy of your passport and family documentation.

Academic records and certificates must be authenticated with an apostille stamp or by the embassy.

Letters of recommendation (may differ by department).

Application deadlines for Spring 2026

According to Sungkyunkwan University’s official admission guide:

Application period: September 12, 2025 – October 10, 2025 (17:00 KST).

(17:00 KST). Written interviews/tests are scheduled on October 25, 2025 (the date may vary by department).

Results will be announced on November 14, 2025.

Original document submissions are accepted from November 14 to December 3, 2025.

Steps to apply for a Sungkyunkwan University Scholarship

Online application via the admissions portal for graduate students.

Upload all required documents in PDF format according to official instructions.

Follow the university’s official website to ensure that all steps are completed on time.

Why choose to study at Sungkyunkwan University?

A long history and global reputation for scientific research and innovative education.

Strategic partnerships with global companies like Samsung provide students with unique training and practical opportunities.

An international student environment with researchers and professors from all over the world.

Balanced student life in the culturally rich and modern cities of Seoul and Suwon.