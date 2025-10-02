Koç University Scholarship 2026 – Fully Funded Opportunity to Study in Turkey

Koç University Scholarship 2026 is among the most distinguished academic scholarships available in Turkey. The Türkiye Bursları (Türkiye Scholarships) program, funded by the Turkish government and partnered with Koç University in Istanbul, enables international students to pursue undergraduate, master’s, or doctoral studies or conduct advanced research at one of Turkey’s leading research universities.

About Koç University Scholarship 2026

Koç University welcomes outstanding students from all around the world with this fully financed government grant. It seeks to foster academic excellence, encourage cultural interchange, and create a world-class educational and research environment.

Scholarship candidates receive complete financial support, as well as opportunity to participate in cultural and social activities that help them integrate into Turkish society and develop an international professional and academic network.

Benefits of the scholarship

Winners receive extensive financial support, including:

Full tuition waiver for the duration of the program.

A monthly salary calculated annually to cover living expenditures.

Koc University dormitories offer free accommodation.

A round-trip international ticket at the start and completion of the study.

Comprehensive health insurance and Turkish language instruction.

Full support in acquiring a visa and a residency permit.

Participate in cultural and social activities that will help you integrate into the Turkish academic community.

Study levels covered

You can apply for the scholarship to study:

Undergraduate degree : for all majors except medicine, law, and nursing.

Master’s programmes (with thesis): except for the non-thesis MA and clinical psychology.

PhD programs : in all specializations available at Koç University.

Research opportunities : For postdoctoral researchers or doctoral students in the dissertation preparation phase, in collaboration with university faculties.

Eligibility criteria

To obtain the Koç State University Scholarship 2026, the following conditions must be met:

Nationality : Available to all international students (non-Turkish).

Academic qualifications: High school certificate for bachelor’s degree applicants. Bachelor’s degree for applicants to master’s programs. Master’s degree for applicants to doctoral programs

Academic achievement : meeting the minimum required cumulative GPA.

Submit all required documents before the deadline.

Required documents

Completed application form.

Graduation certificates and academic transcripts.

One or more letters of recommendation from academic professors.

A personal statement or letter of intent outlining your plan of study or research.

Important dates

Application deadline: February 2026.

Results announcement: August – September 2026.

Start of study: Fall semester 2026.

Note: Internal application deadlines vary for each graduate program, so please check the university’s official website to confirm the exact dates

Application steps

For undergraduate programs:

Apply through the Turkish Government Scholarships Portal before the deadline, selecting Koç University as your first choice.

Complete the international admission application to Koc University.

For master’s and doctoral programs:

Apply through the Turkish Scholarships portal before the deadline.

Submit a separate application to the graduate schools of Koç University.

For postdoctoral researchers:

Contact a department at Koç University to secure research collaboration and then submit your application through the official portal.

Tips for applicants

Prepare your documents ahead of time and make sure they match all academic standards.

Improve your chances by scoring high on language and admission examinations.

Carefully draft your letter of intent to reflect your research or academic objectives.