Sandman: Netflix may not renew the series for a second season

Among the many series that have already been released this year, sandman certainly stands out as one of the most acclaimed, ranking among the top 10 of the most watched of the week on netflix, in addition to gaining a boost in popularity after the surprise episode released. last week.
Even with the positive results, Netflix has not yet renewed the series for a second season and Neil Gaiman, creator of the franchise, asks fans to help with the renewal.
On his official Twitter account, Neil Gaiman, creator of the Sandman franchise, spoke a little about why the series has not yet been renewed for a second season on Netflix, despite being quite successful.
Sandman is a pretty expensive series. In order for Netflix to release the money for us to do a second season, we have to have incredible views. So yes, we were the most watched series in the world for the last two weeks. But that still might not be enough.
Because Sandman is a really expensive show. And for Netflix to release the money to let us make another season we have to perform incredibly well. So yes, we’ve been the top show in the world for the last two weeks. That still may not be enough. https://t.co/m7VusGL2rW
—Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022
In another post, Gaiman encouraged fans to watch the series to help with her chances of getting renewed.
If we can get a second season. (Please encourage your friends to watch Sandman. Encourage all your friends who started watching but haven’t finished yet).
If we get a second season. (Please encourage all your friends to watch Sandman. Encourage all your friends who have begun to watch Sandman but got distracted by life to finish watching Sandman.) https://t.co/OvoHY00Xtp
—Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022
Although he doesn’t seem very optimistic, another fan asked him about the possibility of transferring the series to another platform if Netflix decides not to renew for a new season and Gaiman’s response was positive.
yes
—Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 21, 2022
For now, we can only wait for the series to be successful enough for Netflix to renew it.
Have you ever watched Sandman?
>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage {width: 25%;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.lojas {margin- right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}# price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.shops{display:none;}.shopImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.shopImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
class=”darkreader darkreader–sync” media=”screen” >