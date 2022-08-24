Sony reveals when it will put the PlayStation VR2 on sale

Sony has used a strategy to promote its new virtual reality glasses consisting of releasing some information over time, beginning at the beginning of this year initially announcing the technical characteristics and then advancing in the design, continuing until announcing some of the experiences that will come with its launch.

Today, the company has announced one more fact. To do this, it has used the social profiles it has on Twitter for a number of regions instead of offering a common statement through its official blog.



The company indicates in all of them that the launch will take place in early 2023, so it is a global launch, simultaneous for all markets, so there will be no advances in some territories compared to others.

It only remained to know the price

There is now one more question to be resolved, which is the price at which it will be available, although the price of the virtual reality glasses of the previous generation can be taken as a reference, at the launch of which it had a price of 399 euros that was later lowered. at 100 euros, so it could lead one to think that something similar could happen this time.

The point is that all those who thought to purchase their units for the greatest period of consumption of the year, in these upcoming Christmas holidays, will have to wait a little longer, since the launch will take place within the first months of next year.

With this step, Sony is solving the unknowns while maintaining the expectation for its new virtual reality glasses, the PS VR2, which as a reminder, will be accompanied by the VR2 Sense, its wireless controller, and will be connected via a USB-C cable to the PlayStation 5 console.

Let us also remember that it will use a 4K HDR OLED screen, which will bring a resolution of 2000 × 2040p for each eye, offering smooth refresh rates that range between 90Hz and 120Hz. It will also have cameras to track eye movements, a six-axis motion sensor and proximity sensor, and a haptic vibration system.

Among the experiences, Sony has influenced the exclusive arrival of Horizon Call of the Mountain, by Guerrilla and Firesprite, which will join the rest of the initial offer of experiences that will be available to those who begin to have their units.