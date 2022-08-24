Firefox 104 launches with subtitles on Disney+ PiP and lower power consumption

About a month after reaching version 103, Mozilla is now updating to version 104 with some new features that can be useful both when enjoying content and when thinking about the well-being of your computer. In this case, the launch stands out for bringing support for subtitles on + even when content is being displayed in Picture-in-Picture, as well as a new tool to analyze the energy use of websites — valid only for computers with an Apple M1 chip. or Windows 11. This last feature should be more interesting for web developers looking for more efficient pages

launches-with-subtitles-on-Disney-PiP-and-lower.jpeg



Also, the company now says that by minimizing Firefox, the interface will receive limitations to decrease computer and, consequently, reduce battery usage. This improvement also applies to the tabs that are in the background, and should especially help those who need to use laptops for a long time and want to save power and connection to the charger. - Advertisement - Other minor tweaks include preserving the highlight color after the user presses Enter when writing an email in Yahoo Mail or Outlook. Also, the shortcut for pasting unformatted text (Shift+Ctrl/cmd+V) now works on plain text as well.

The company highlights the presence of various security fixes, bug fixes and implementation of new policies in the latest version of Firefox. The semiconductor crisis worsens (even more): in March the delivery time already exceeded half a year To update Firefox, just open the browser menu, go to Help > About Firefox. The browser will automatically start looking for and downloading the update on Windows and macOS. If you are on Linux, you will have to wait for the update to be made available through your update manager.

