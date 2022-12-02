Samsung wins international award thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 earned Samsung an important award in Belgium after winning in the ‘Product of the Year’ category in 2022. This is the first time that a smartphone manufacturer has been recognized for an electronic product demonstrating the success of the new generation of foldables from the south -Korean among users and experts.
The committee responsible for granting the ‘Product of the Year’ seal is made up of a renowned team of judges who evaluate different device criteria, such as innovation, attractiveness and ease of use. In this sense, the company’s smartphone stood out for being compact, displaying an elegant design and useful features, such as the DeX mode.
Interestingly, last year the Galaxy Z Flip3 received the ‘Innovation of the Year’ award from Time Magazine, thanks to its modern look with the company’s cutting-edge technology. The model also received a design award from CES 2022 indicating that the Asian manufacturer is on the right track in its flexibles.
According to data from a report, in the last twelve months the manufacturer has sold 16 million folding cell phones worldwide, a number that corresponds to an increase of 73% compared to 2021. For 2023, purchases are expected to grow considerably considering the evolutions of Fold4 and Flip4.
- 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X main display with 23:9 aspect ratio
- 120 Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution
- Secondary 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display with 260 x 512 pixel resolution
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Mobile Platform
- 8 GB of RAM memory
- 128, 256 or 512 GB of internal storage
- IPx8 certification
- 10 MP front camera
- Dual rear camera:
- 12 MP main sensor
- 12 MP ultrawide sensor
- 3,700 mAh battery, with 25W charging
- Android 12 as operating system, under One UI 4 interface
- Weight: 187g
- Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 mm
Do you plan to invest in a Samsung foldable this year? Which model are you looking at? Tell us, comment!
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is available from Girafa for BRL 4,799 and at Extra by BRL 6,299🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 128 offers click here.