Samsung wins international award thanks to the Galaxy Z Flip4

The Galaxy Z Flip4 earned Samsung an important award in Belgium after winning in the ‘Product of the Year’ category in 2022. This is the first time that a smartphone manufacturer has been recognized for an electronic product demonstrating the success of the new generation of foldables from the south -Korean among users and experts.

The committee responsible for granting the ‘Product of the Year’ seal is made up of a renowned team of judges who evaluate different device criteria, such as innovation, attractiveness and ease of use. In this sense, the company’s smartphone stood out for being compact, displaying an elegant design and useful features, such as the DeX mode.