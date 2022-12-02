Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech GiantsAppleiPhone 14 Pro Max Edge? Apple phone gets curved screen in...

iPhone 14 Pro Max Edge? Apple phone gets curved screen in the hands of an engineer

Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
iPhone 14 Pro Max Edge? Apple phone gets curved screen in the hands of an engineer
- Advertisement -

Apple has always been conservative when it comes to the design of its products, a fact that has already inspired the creation of several incredible concepts and even a foldable version of the iPhone 14. Now another engineer has decided to create a version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a screen curve.

The engineer responsible for the curved iPhone 14 Pro Max is identified by the user @lipilipsi on Twitter and published a video showing his creation that looks like a fusion of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the Galaxy S6 Edge launched in 2015 by Samsung.

It is detailed that the engineer needed to replace the central frame of the iPhone to add the curved screen to the smartphone, which still maintained details of the original version such as the Dynamic Island.

- Advertisement -

In the video we can see that the screen seems fully functional, but it is not possible to say if any feature was disabled with the replacement, since the screen is not the original device.

The engineer also did not detail the cost of the modification, but claims that he will meet requests from those who want an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a curved screen, as Apple does not seem to be willing to adopt this component officially at the moment.

know more

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at FastShop for BRL 8,999 and in Americanas by BRL 10,499🇧🇷 The cost-benefit is medium but this is the best model in this price range. To see the other 57 offers click here.

(updated Dec 01, 2022, 3:04 pm)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Company of Heroes 3 advances and shows more of its potential | hands-on

The game Company of Heroes 3 its launch was postponed, but it registered a...
Apps

5 Tricks for the Safari Browser on iPhone

the web browser Safari has a wide variety of features that can be leveraged...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.