iPhone 14 Pro Max Edge? Apple phone gets curved screen in the hands of an engineer

Apple has always been conservative when it comes to the design of its products, a fact that has already inspired the creation of several incredible concepts and even a foldable version of the iPhone 14. Now another engineer has decided to create a version of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with a screen curve.

The engineer responsible for the curved iPhone 14 Pro Max is identified by the user @lipilipsi on Twitter and published a video showing his creation that looks like a fusion of the iPhone 14 Pro Max with the Galaxy S6 Edge launched in 2015 by Samsung. It is detailed that the engineer needed to replace the central frame of the iPhone to add the curved screen to the smartphone, which still maintained details of the original version such as the Dynamic Island.

We change iphone 14 pro max curved display pic.twitter.com/wbfFn6pZic — fix Apple 🍏 (@lipilipsi) November 29, 2022

In the video we can see that the screen seems fully functional, but it is not possible to say if any feature was disabled with the replacement, since the screen is not the original device. The engineer also did not detail the cost of the modification, but claims that he will meet requests from those who want an iPhone 14 Pro Max with a curved screen, as Apple does not seem to be willing to adopt this component officially at the moment.

