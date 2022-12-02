New Reading Mode app and other Google news for Android and Wear OS

Google has just presented a series of innovations aimed at both Android phones and Wear OS smartwatches, both in terms of accessibility and entertainment, as well as in other types of categories.

Of all the novelties, the application called Reading Mode for mobiles with Android 9 or higher, which is aimed at people with different vision problemsand that by installing a free application from the Play Store, a new configuration option will be installed in the Accessibility section from where they can personalize the reading experience modifying text size and spacing, contrast level, text-to-speech conversion parameters, amount of content to display per page, and more.



Through the text-to-speech function, users will be able to modify the reading speed of the contents.

The Reading Mode application is also compatible with the Google Talkback screen reader and works both on websites and on native applications installed on the Android mobile.

Share a car, access sports exercises, and more

In terms of security comes a new type of security alert on each user’s account profile picture with recommended actions to protect accounts.

There is also an update to the car security keys function that It will make it possible to share a car remotely with trusted people, offering a panel to know how the car has been shared through the digital wallet application.

For now, this feature is compatible with Pixel 6 and iPhone phones starting today, but it is expected that it will also be compatible with select phones running Android 12 or higher in the future.

Among the novelties there is also the possibility of sharing broadcasts from the Google TV app with a compatible TV with a single touch, the new YouTube search widget, new styles to create collages with Google Photos, and more.

A new function will arrive for watches under Wear OS that will have more than 30 types of sports exercises with the Adidas Running application compatible with the Google Assistant, an update in Keep that will allow viewing photos, co-authors and background colors added to notes from mobile phones, as well as new mosaics that will facilitate communication with contacts or be guided home with a simple swipe of the watch.

More information: Google