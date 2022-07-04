HomeMobileAndroidSamsung Internet Browser extracts text from images in beta 18

Samsung Internet Browser extracts text from images in beta 18

By Abraham
In early May, version 17.0 of Samsung Internet Browser on the stable channel. And now the Korean giant has released version 18 of the app on the beta channel, with several new features. The most interesting is probably the function to extract text from an image: the selection can then be copied, translated and shared if necessary. All this happens starting from the contextual menu that appears on the screen after a long press on the image: just select the option “extract text“.

The feature, however, is not available on every Android device, nor on every Samsung smartphone, since requires the One UI 4.1.1.

FOLDABLE AND SAFETY

Samsung knows that in order to differentiate leaflets in an increasingly flat smartphone market, it must also act at the software level. With this latest version of the Internet Browser beta, it has optimized the address and toolbars to make them more suitable for use with foldable devices. A new “close tab” button has also been added.

Samsung Galaxy S21 +: the new high-end comes with a better processor, bigger battery and no charger

There are also news on the front of the safety with the improved Smart Anti-Tracking functionality, now capable of detecting and blocking trackers that attempted to escape traditional defenses by exploiting the CNAME cloaking technique. Also, the links default to http to https for safer browsing and enhanced privacy, and the ability to allow apps to open links directly in Samsung Internet Secret mode (the equivalent of Google Chrome’s incognito browsing) has been added.

DOWNLOAD

  • Samsung Internet Browser Beta | Android | Google Play Store, Free
  • Samsung Internet Browser Beta | Samsung | Galaxy Store, Free

