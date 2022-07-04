Motorola, unveiled the roadmap for the next few months: at least 7 smartphones on the way

- Advertisement -

Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91mobilesgives us a broad look at the next moves of Motorola in the smartphone sector, with a Road map which even extends into 2023 and includes at least 7 devices (plus two leaflets provided a little further). Here are all the details:

” DEVON ” (MOTO G32)

It should be one of the next smartphones to come out. The Moto G32 name is not confirmed. Like several other Moto Gs of this generation (for example the Moto G52), it will be based on the Snapdragon 680 hardware platform by Qualcomm; the key specs will be:

[mb_related_posts1]

6.49 “FHD 1080p 120Hz LCD display with front camera hole

Snapdragon 680 (4G) chip

4 or 6 GB of RAM

64 or 128 GB of storage

Cameras: main rear: 50 MP rear ultra-wide angle: 8 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 16MP, fixed focus



” TUNDRA ” (EDGE)

This smartphone should be exclusive to the Chinese market, focus a lot on aesthetics and belong to the most prestigious Edge brand. The specs are from “last year’s top”, we say:

6.55 “POLED FHD + 1080p display, 144 Hz refresh, curved

Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chip

6, 8 or 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM

128 or 256 GB of storage

Cameras: main rear: 50 MP ultra-wide angle / rear macro: 13 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 32 MP

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Release: third quarter 2022

” MAUI ”

It will be an entry level device with a MediaTek chip belonging to the Helio range, therefore without 5G connectivity.

720p display

MediaTek Helio G37 chip

3 GB of RAM

Cameras: main rear: 16 MP rear secondary: 2 MP (we suppose macro) secondary rear: 2 MP (suppose depth) front: 5 MP

Release: third quarter 2022

” VICTORIA ”

This too will have MediaTek chips but will rank significantly higher. The chip hasn’t been announced yet, but it has code MT6879.

FHD + 1080p display

MediaTek MT6879 chip

4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM

Cameras: main rear: 108 MP (for the variants with 6 and 8 GB of RAM) or 48 MP (for the variant with 4 GB of RAM) ultra-wide angle / rear depth: 8MP rear macro: 2 MP front: 16 MP

Release: third quarter 2022

“ DEVON 5G ”

Compared to the 4G variant there should be several component differences: MediaTek chip instead of Snapdragon and rear cameras configuration. Here, in particular, the main sensor should be 64MP, while the ultra-wide angle should disappear in favor of a 2MP depth sensor. The latter figure is not entirely certain, given that the Devon 4G already has a 2 MP depth sensor. Probably this is a small error of the source, maybe he meant macro, or it is only dual camera. The rest should be the same. In summary:

6.49 “FHD 1080p 120Hz LCD display with front camera hole

MediaTek 5G (Dimensity) chip, precise model unknown

4 or 6 GB of RAM

64 or 128 GB of storage

Cameras: main rear: 64 MP rear depth: 2 MP rear macro: 2 MP [incerto] front: 16MP, fixed focus

Release: by the end of 2022

” BRONCO ” (EDGE 40?)

It will be a top-of-the-range smartphone for next year, but not exactly with the latest and most prestigious components; we therefore have to think about the basic model of a flagship family. In short, it is legitimate to hypothesize an Edge 40 brand, even if for now it is pure speculation. It is not clear which chip it will mount: there could be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (also here, name not confirmed) or the current 8 Plus Gen 1. In summary:

FHD + 1080p display

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 or Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

8 or 12 GB of RAM

Cameras: main rear: 50 MP ultra-wide angle / rear macro: 13 MP rear depth: 2 MP front: 16 MP

Released: 2023

” CANYON ” (EDGE 40 PRO?)

This could be the most prestigious version of the Edge 40, which we could provisionally call Pro referring to the current Edge 30 range, with better cameras and the certainty of the very latest Qualcomm chip.

FHD + 1080p display

Chip: Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

8 or 12 GB of RAM

Cameras: main rear: 50 MP ultra-wide angle / rear macro: 50 MP rear telephoto: 12 MP front: 60 MP

Released: 2023

” FELIX ” AND ” JUNO ”: EXPERIMENTAL FOLDING

These two smartphones are still under development and it is not certain that they will even be released in 2023. We have already talked about Felix towards the beginning of May, and there are no particular news to report. Juno, on the other hand, should simply be a new exponent of the RAZR clamshell range of devices, with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and a 144 Hz display.