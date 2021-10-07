samsung internet browser comes to the galaxy watch 4 watches

Since the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 watches the ecosystem Wear OS It has not stopped gaining new applications and functions, such as YouTube Music applications or Spotify offline playback, although an application has also disappeared.

Another of the new applications that users of a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 comes from the hand of Samsung. To offer all Tizen applications on Wear OS, the Korean manufacturer has launched its watches Web navigator.

This is Samsung Internet Browser in Wear OS

** Samsung Internet Browser officially comes to ** Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch4 Classic, although the application currently appears as compatible in other Wear OS-based watches, allowing you to install the web browser but then the application does not work, it is not possible to to open.

Samsung Internet Browser for Wear OS allows us to surf the Internet to visit our favorite websites or search with Google. Of course, of course, given the size of the screen we are not the best device to navigate.

This version of Samsung Internet Browser allows us to access our bookmarks and recent websites. Among its options we see that it allows us to activate the zoom mode to enlarge the websites or send the website to the mobile to continue browsing.

Samsung Internet Browser Developer: Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Download it at: Google play

Price: Free

Category: Communication

