Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4: these will be their features and prices

- Advertisement -

galaxy-Z- -4-and-Galaxy-Z- -4.jpg" width="980" height="565" alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4: these will be their and prices">

Just a day left until Samsung hold its new Unpacked event where, at the very least, the company’s new foldable phones will be announced (and almost certainly a new smartwatch too). Well, practically all the features that smartphones will have have been known.

The truth is that what has been speculated to be part of each of the two devices to be announced, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4, has been confirmed. There will be progress, there is no doubt, and they will be two of the most powerful teams on the market, but you should not expect something disruptive… that already happened when a folding screen on both mobiles (something that many thought was impossible and that was seen to be the case at all).

This will be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4

This is the model that is considered the crown jewel, and which has a panel that folds into a book. What has been indicated that will exist inside is the following:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB / 512GB/ 1TB

Main screen: 7.6-inch type Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex with a resolution of 2,176 x 1,812 pixels (374 dpi). Gorilla Glass Victus protection improves on Ultra-Thin Glass technology. 21.6:18 aspect ratio and 120Hz frequency

Secondary screen: 6.2 inches AMOLED Infinity-O with a resolution of 2,316 x 904 pixels. 23.1:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz frequency

Connectivity: 5G; eSIM; WiFi 802.11ax; Bluetooth 5.2; NFC; and USB-C

AKG signed stereo speakers

Main camera: 50 MP with OIS and focal aperture of F: 1.8 type Dual Pixel. It is accompanied by a 12 MP sensor for wide angle and another 10 MP for telephoto with 3X zoom and OIS

Secondary camera: 10 MP on the front and under the integrated folding screen a 4 MP with F: 1.8

Dimensions: 155.1 x 130.1 x 6.3 millimeters

Weight: 254 grams

Battery: 4,400 mAh with 25W fast and wireless charging

Operating system: Android 12

Gizmochina

What the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will have

The model that folds like the old cell phones shellIt will offer the following features:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB /256GB / 512GB

Main screen: 6.7-inch type Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity Flex with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,640 pixels (374 dpi). Gorilla Glass Victus protection improves on Ultra-Thin Glass technology. 120Hz frequency

Secondary screen: 1.9 inches AMOLED Infinity-O with a resolution of 512 x 260 pixels

Connectivity: 5G; eSIM; WiFi 802.11ax; Bluetooth 5.2; NFC; and USB-C

AKG signed stereo speakers

Main camera: 12 MP with OIS and focal aperture of F: 1.8. It is accompanied by a 12 MP sensor for the wide angle and FOV of 123 degrees

Secondary camera: 10 MP on the front

Dimensions: 165.2 x 71.9 x 6.9 millimeters

Weight: 187 grams

Battery: 3,700 mAh with 25W fast and wireless charging

Operating system: Android 12

Gizmochina

Prices of both Samsung phones

In the same information, the prices that both terminals with screens will have have been indicated. folding, and in the case of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 this will be between 1,799 and 1,899 euros. For its part, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 will be 1,099; 1,159; and €1,279. Both will go on sale on August 25, but it will be possible to reserve them from tomorrow.

>