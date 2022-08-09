Apple AirPods: so you will know the battery charge at any time

- Advertisement -

The headphones AirPods from Apple are among those that offer the best quality of all the wireless ones that exist on the market. Its excellent sound and autonomy that responds perfectly are more than enough reasons to say this. If you don’t know how to check the remaining battery charge, we are going to show you how to do it.

It’s not particularly difficult to achieve this, but as long as you have paired devices that belong to the apple ecosystem. In other words, we are referring to an iPhone, iPad or Mac computers. By the way, you must be clear that the autonomy offered by these helmets that we are talking about reaches 24 hours in the Pro model and up to eighteen in the AirPods of second generation (always counting on the battery that exists in its case). Excellent brands, really.

How to check the remaining battery of AirPods

There are two ways to know this, depending on whether you use an iOS device (or iPad tablets) or if you want to know this information from a Mac desktop or laptop. Therefore, you must know both ways so that you can always access this information, which is basic so that you do not stay without energy when you leave home -and that, consequently, the AirPods are useless-.

These are the Steps that you have to give to know the information we are talking about.

From Mac computers

What you have to do is take the headphones out of their case and then click on the icon with the logo of Bluetooth What do you have on the team? In the dropdown that appears you will see all the accessories that you have synchronized and those that are active.

What you have to do is pass the pointer of the mouse over section where the AirPods appear and you will be able to see both the battery charge that the headphones and the case have left. It’s all that simple.

From iOS devices

In this case, you must bring the AirPods closer to the Apple phone or tablet with which they are synchronized. When you have them next to you, open the cover – but do not remove the device from the case. After a few seconds, you will see a pop-up window that appears in the lower area of ​​the screen of the iOS device where you can clearly see the remaining battery of the headphones.

Another excellent way to know this is to use a widget that Apple has rightly included in its operating system for mobile devices. In this, apart from other information, one of the ones that appears is the charge that the AirPods have with a very clear and sharp signature. Simpler, impossible.

