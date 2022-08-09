Abuse of the right to information: Limits of the right to information under the GDPR

Everyone has the right to information about the data stored about their person. This right can be lost if it is misused.
Table of Contents
It is very important for all of us to be able to find out what personal data companies hold about us. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) therefore grants extensive rights to information, which also apply to employees vis-à-vis their employer (Art. 15 Para. 1). In addition, according to the GDPR, data subjects have the right to have their data corrected or deleted from the respective company.
This is the only way they can protect their right to informational self-determination as part of their general personality rights, which the Federal Constitutional Court derived from Articles 1, Paragraph 1 and 2, Paragraph 1 of the Constitution in the two famous census judgments in the mid-1980s.
More about GDPR
-
GDPR in companies: tools for implementation
-
Fines: The sharpest sword of the GDPR
-
GDPR-compliant data erasure: erasure and anonymization procedures
-
Legal: New EU standard data protection clauses published
-
Bundestag elections: The digital political plans of the parties
-
IT security: Training in preparation for security incidents in the company
-
Digital policy: digital sovereignty through open source
-
GDPR-compliant data erasure: create erasure concepts
-
Companies and GDPR: Deleting data in complex system landscapes
However, not everyone is concerned about the protection of their personal data. Other interests are often pursued with the right to information. One is about enforcing any claims for damages or compensation for pain and suffering.