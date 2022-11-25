Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
Lava Blaze NXT is announced with Helio G37, 5,000 mAh battery and low price

By Abraham
After several rumors and leaks, Lava has launched a new device from the Blaze line in the Indian market. Lava Blaze NXT is similar to Lava Blaze in terms of design, but has more advanced specs.

It features a MediaTek processor and its main rivals are the Moto G22, Tecno Spark 9 and Infinix Hot 12.

Lava Blaze NXT features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (720 × 1600 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 60 Hz refresh rate support, and drop-shaped notch. At the rear, it has a glass finish with flat edges, similar to the Lava Blaze.

Reproduction: Lava.
Under the hood, the Lava Blaze NXT comes equipped with the MediaTek Helio G37 eight-core processor, manufactured in 7-nanometer lithography and which has the integrated IMG PowerVR GPU. It has 4 GB of RAM memory and 64 GB of internal storage, as well as support for 3 GB of Virtual RAM.

For power, it has a 5,000mAh battery unit, but the charging speed has not been revealed. In the operating system, it will come standard with Android 12. Among other highlights, there is 4G connectivity, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, OTG and GPS, in addition to a fingerprint reader on the back and unlocking by facial recognition.

1669372332 222 Lava Blaze NXT is announced with Helio G37 5000 mAh

Reproduction: Lava.

In cameras, it has a triple module with a 13-megapixel main sensor, but the other auxiliary sensors were not specified. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor.

Technical specifications
  • 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
    • Waterdrop notch display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Helio G37 Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM
  • 64GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 8 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • Auxiliary sensor not specified
    • Auxiliary sensor not specified
  • 5,000 mAh battery with unspecified charging speed
  • 4G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac and dual-band
  • android 12
price and availability

1669372333 649 Lava Blaze NXT is announced with Helio G37 5000 mAh

Lava Blaze NXT was launched in India in a 4GB + 64GB memory configuration and comes out at ₹9,299 (~R$600)🇧🇷

