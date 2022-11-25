LinkedIn now lets you schedule posts

- Advertisement -

LinkedIn It already allows you to schedule posts natively, a feature that will be very similar to the scheduling offered by Instagram and also the ability to schedule on TikTok.

The professional social network has been testing this new tool for several months and now, according to web developer and app researcher Nima Owji, the testing phase seems to have come to an end. The platform is preparing for the feature to reach its user community and it will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.

The incorporation of the publication schedule already can be seen and tested both in the Android app and on the LinkedIn website. Despite this, it is important to mention that some users will not be able to see the new function because it is reaching people randomly, it will not be until the next few weeks when its arrival is complete for everyone.

Those with the option enabled will see a clock icon next to the “Post” button inside the compose message box. When the clock is pressed, a window opens that makes it possible to choose a certain date and a half-hour interval for the individual who wants to schedule the post.

Finally, LinkedIn has listened to this historic request from users, who demanded to have a tool that would allow them to easily program natively in the app. Soon it will not be necessary to download and use third-party programs to meet this objective, as is the case with Hootsuite, something that they were forced to do until now.

The implementation of the novelty will reach the more than 700 million accounts that LinkedIn has worldwide.