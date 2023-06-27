Samsung and Mercado Livre announce special promotion with discounts of up to 40%

- Advertisement -

This Monday (26), the samsung and e-commerce platform Mercado Livre announced a special promotion with discounts of up to 40% on products from the South Korean brand, with emphasis on electronics and home appliances. According to both companies, the action is called Smart Week and is valid for Europe, Mexico, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay. The campaign started today and runs until 11:59 pm on Sunday, July 9, through the Mercado Livre website and application.





Smart Week promises to offer discounts on premium line products, such as the foldable cell phone Galaxy Z Flip 4 5GIt is smart TVs like the Neo QLED and Crystal UHD. They are smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, headphones, televisions and much more. "Promoting this unprecedented partnership in Latin America, together with Mercado Livre, expands the possibility for consumers to acquire the products they want quickly and easily", said the Marketing Director of the Mobile Experience area of ​​Samsung Europe, Lucia Bittar.





The companies also highlighted that Smart Week offers interest-free installments for planning the desired payment. In addition, when purchasing from Mercado Livre, users have access to benefits such as fast delivery and guaranteed purchase. "We know that consumers are looking for quality products, with fair prices and the best shopping experience, and we believe that this activation with Samsung delivers the complete package", says Diego Santos, Marketplace Director at Mercado Livre. To check out all Samsung products and prices at Smart Week, just go to the brand's official store at Free Market website or not appand see the company's complete catalog for Europe. And you, what did you think about this action? Tell us in the comments down below!