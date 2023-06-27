DocuSign launches mobile proof-of-life confirmation solution

- Advertisement -

The company specializing in electronic signature solutions DocuSign presented a proof of life confirmation solution via a smartphone. The tool promises to offer more convenience and security for users. Called Liveness for IDV, the solution was created to verify identity in any digitalized contractual process, via facial biometrics through video with the handset's selfie camera, and can be used by several companies.





DocuSign highlighted that Liveness for IDV serves companies in diverse sectors such as healthcare, finance, housing and even governments. In addition to the selfie, there are other layers of security, such as authentication by SMS, phone and sending a passcode. As the Mobile Time website pointed out, the company intends to reduce the risks of fraud with identity forgery (such as: cardboard gang or deep fakes), and bring a more fluid experience to the consumer via smartphone with Liveness for IDV.




