Revealed! A Chinese supplier leads the development of the revolutionary Apple VR

Recent reports confirm that Apple will leave the development of the Apple AR/VR Headset in the hands of a Chinese company called Luxshare instead of awarding the project to Taiwanese vendors Foxconn or Pegatron, especially highlighting the importance of being the first headset. mixed reality.

Usually, the Cupertino company places its trust in the Taiwan supply chain for the products that will soon arrive in their first version. Although, according to other recent reports, this time it will be a Chinese supplier.

Apple VR will be a product with Chinese development

OK to the report by Nikkei Asia, Luxshare will take the reins by taking over the Shanghai headquarters that were previously part of Pegatron. The data was released by some anonymous sources who are close to the matter.

The report indicates that Apple devices will be under the name of augmented reality and not mixed reality. Although, everything seems to indicate that the headset has its big announcement until WWDC and not really a presentation like Apple Glass.

The Pegatron company continued to work with Apple, according to this report. However, everything has been intermittent in these four years. This provider company was not confident in what Apple had to show regarding Apple VR and decided not to continue, focusing on other apps, according to a supply chain executive.

The fact that Apple decided to rely on Luxshare shouldn’t be taken with great surprise either, since it already helps build the iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods.

The sources involved indicated that Foxconn is also involved in the project to develop the second version of Apple VR/AR it will be much cheaper. This supplier will soon have mass production with certain differences that will help reduce costs.

The report continues to contemplate the costs of parts that reduce different costs from the screens. So the possible price of Apple VR will be between 3,000 and 5,000 dollars for its first version.

The report estimates that the first version will be really expensive, but that it will also serve to attract true fans of technology, games or premium customers. In addition, they also point out that the company will reduce the price of the second generation, but that it will still be in development with an affordable price similar to a high-end Mac.