Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Satellite communication for places without coverage

Motorola Defy Satellite Link: Satellite communication for places without coverage

AndroidTech NewsCommunication

Published on

By Brian Adam
If you’ve ever been in an area without mobile network coverage or ventured to remote locations, you know how difficult it can be to maintain communication with the outside world.

In order to solve this problem, Motorola and Bullitt Group have come up with a solution with their latest device: the Motorola Defy Satellite Link.

A rugged, satellite-connected device

- Advertisement -

He Motorola Defy Satellite Link is a rugged, compact and lightweight Bluetooth device that provides satellite connectivity to any Android or iOS smartphone. Designed for those who need a reliable and stable connection in places without coverage. The device includes the Bullitt Satellite Messenger service for two-way satellite messaging, location sharing and SOS assistance.

The Defy Satellite Link is a rugged and affordable accessory that has passed Mil-Spec 810H testing and is rated IP68 for dust and water resistance. With a 600mAh battery, the device offers several days of battery life. It features a physical SOS and location check-in button to provide functions even when separated from the paired smartphone.

Features of Bullitt Satellite Messenger

Bullitt Satellite Messenger is a two-way satellite messaging service based on 3GPP standards that allows users to send text messages via satellite as long as they have a clear view of the sky. The service also includes the option of receiving an SMS on a phone that does not have the application to invite the recipient to download it.

The service offers subscription plans that include different levels of two-way messaging and SOS assistance. SOS assistance provides 24/7 access to emergency centers provided by FocusPoint International.

Price and availability

- Advertisement -

The Motorola Defy Satellite Link will be available from April 2023 at all international points of sale. The price of the device is €119, and a package that includes a one-year subscription to the Essentials messaging service plan (up to 30 two-way messages per month and SOS Assist) will start at €169.

- Advertisement -

