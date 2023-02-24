5G News
Intel is laying off 112 more workers in Silicon Valley

Intel is laying off 112 more workers in Silicon Valley

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Intel Corp. plans to let go 112 more employees in Silicon Valley.

The chip giant plans to lay off 61 people in San Jose and 51 at its Santa Clara headquarters, according to a pair of letters it sent Feb. 14 to state and local officials. The layoffs will begin March 31 in San Jose and April 15 in Santa Clara, Marc Nadler, the company’s director of corporate people and movement team, said in the letters.

Although this is now the third set of local layoffs the company has announced in the last two…

