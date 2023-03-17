Resident Evil 4 is a remake so good, you’ll forget about the original! Analysis / Review

In 2019, Capcom enshrined its golden period with players by bringing the remake of the acclaimed Resident Evil 2. Staying true to the original, but bringing updated gameplay and incredible graphics, it was a tremendous success with critics and the public, bringing a good phase after the release of Resident Evil 7 (2017) and injecting new gas into the franchise.

However, the relationship was shaken in 2020 with the launch of the remake of Resident Evil 3. Cutting different contents and with controversial decisions, it came out looking like a DLC produced in the rush, generating criticism from players. However, the release of Village (2021) did not alienate fans of the saga.

Now, it’s Capcom’s turn to present the remake of one of the most influential – and controversial! – from the franchise: Resident Evil 4. Did he learn from the mistakes of rereading the previous one or is he again a victim of wrong decisions and rushed development? Check it out in our review!

An outsider!

Narratively, the remake of Resident Evil 4 sticks to the original, but makes slight changes and explains in detail some elements that may have been missed in the original, while making interesting connections with the remakes of previous games, giving the feeling of a complete trilogy.

Unlike the Resident Evil 3 remake, the new one doesn’t cut any sections from the original, but takes liberties to expand or change how some parts play out. The decision is right and makes the adventure even more complete and interesting, mainly giving more development to the main characters.

The plot takes place six years after the events of Resident Evil 2, where rookie police officer Leon S. Kennedy survives the worst nightmare of his life in a Raccoon City overrun by zombies and biological weapons. Now, he’s a US Special Agent on a mission to Spain to find the US President’s daughter, kidnapped by a macabre cult called Los Illuminados.

The game can be finished in 12 to 16 hours, depending on your skill and interest in exploring the world. After completing zero, the player can return to get interesting rewards and other surprises, encouraging multiple games.

Action without forgetting the horror

Instead of daring too much in the story, Capcom decided to present good news to modernize the gameplay. This decision is right, mainly because it brings refinements and improvements to the adventure to have extra fluidity, in addition to new mechanics to face the hordes of enemies. However, it is worth noting that the essence of the original is maintained and veterans will feel at home.

Even on default difficulty, I'll admit I was taken aback by the challenge. Unlike slow zombies, the new enemies are ferocious, attack in a coordinated fashion, and won't leave your tail until they're killed. These elements add extra tension and make each encounter a rollercoaster of emotions, mostly a chainsaw is involved. To deal with the extra challenge, Capcom has introduced a new knife defense mechanic. Now, the melee weapon is one of the most important items Leon will use for two essential reasons. For starters, it can now be drawn quickly and becomes a viable option in a pinch.

However, the main highlight is its defensive aspect. Now, you can parry hits, and if you get the perfect timing, you can leave enemies vulnerable to a heavy hit. When being grabbed by certain enemies, you can also free yourself by quickly pressing R2, allowing you to survive moments of pressure, in addition to executing fallen opponents before they undergo Plaga transformations. However, there is a reason for players to be cautious: the knife can be broken. So, there's no point in being in constant defense and executing all the enemies you see, since you can be left in the lurch at some important moment, costing your life. Fortunately, the item can be found more often and Leon's main knife can be repaired at the merchant. Another new mechanic from the Resident Evil 4 remake is stealth. It may seem like a strange addition, but it fits the bill well. Leon can now move low to avoid being seen and heard by enemies. When approaching from behind an unsuspecting person, he can immediately execute him with the knife.

However, crouching is not just for stealth, but also for evading some blows. At times, the game will ask you to press circle to dodge a blow, but the player can also trigger the movement to not be grabbed by an opponent or dodge an ax flying. Circle dodging is a little limited in some scenarios and I confess that I would like to see the return of the Resident Evil 3 remake’s dodge mechanic. more fierce. Veteran players will be delighted with the return of one of the classic mechanics from the original: the roundhouse kick, made popular by star Chuck Norris. When enemies are stunned, Leon can perform a stylish kick to instantly knock them down. If they’re too close, it’s a valuable move to gain space.

Another returning mechanic is the briefcase. If you played the original, you must have spent hours sorting through your items to make room to carry all of Leon’s stuff. This will require wisdom and sagacity, as not all resources obtained in the adventure can be taken due to lack of space. Speaking of resources, you’ll be able to find materials to craft ammunition and even grenades. As they are not abundant, they will also require some consideration when using them. In my game, I prioritized three weapons and didn’t go through moments of tightness. To write about Resident Evil 4 without mentioning the charismatic merchant would be a crime and Capcom knew this, so much so that he returns, but with some differences. Now, he passes new challenges and sells some novelties, in addition to reserving valuable goods for a new currency obtained by completing his objectives.

Without going into details so as not to spoil the experience, the player will encounter some classic bosses. In some battles, you’ll feel right at home, while in others you’ll need to figure out what needs to be done, but I emphasize that all are in line with the original, there’s nothing too far away like in the Resident Evil 3 remake. new enemies that will require greater caution to defeat.

scarier than ever

Despite maintaining the action that enshrined the original, the Resident Evil 4 remake also reinforces its survival horror roots, something that some complained about in the classic. a Resident Evil. Technically, the game has graphics mode with Ray Tracing enabled and 30 FPS or disabled with 60 FPS. The title runs well and doesn’t show any noticeable drops in FPS, but there are occasional minor graphical bugs, but nothing serious. In addition to the use of the Tempest Engine with 3D sound, the DualSense is used in a creative way and I dare say that no other game on the PlayStation 5 had explored its potential as much as the Resident Evil 4 remake. surprises.

Graphically, the new game again shows the potential of the RE Engine, bringing detailed textures, well-built characters and beautiful lighting effects, but its greater scope charges the price and places it a little lower visually than the other remakes, but still delivering a material of very high quality. The remake of Resident Evil 4 comes dubbed into Portuguese, with veteran Felipe Grinnan returning to the role of the hero after his work on Resident Evil Degeneration and Condemnation. The voices mesh well and the overall soundtrack is fabulous, making for complete immersion.

Worth the investment?

The remake of Resident Evil 4 is the dream of all fans of the franchise because it focuses on two points: maintaining the essence of the original and refining everything that needed to be modernized, without bringing sudden changes or controversial decisions. Bringing an even darker atmosphere and combining action with survival horror in the right measure, Resident Evil 4 manages to be better than the original in every way. After the stumbling block of the rereading of the third game, Capcom showed that it learned from its mistakes and now it only remains to wait for other classic games, such as Code Veronica, to receive the treatment.

Resident Evil 4 will be available in March 24th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S and PC. The game can be obtained from the PlayStation and Xbox digital stores in the range of BRL 259while on Steam the BRL 249.

Graphics The game has beautiful graphics and impressive lighting effects, but it’s a little below the previous remakes. gameplay The gameplay has several refinements and new features, bringing greater fluidity and tension. History Without bringing controversial changes or cutting content, it is very faithful to the original game, but brings new details that enrich it. Immersion With an even darker atmosphere and scares, the game has good moments of tension combined with action. Soundtrack The soundtrack is fantastic and well constructed, with the Europeian dubbing again showing its quality. Total Grade Resident Evil 4 is Capcom’s best remake yet, making it a must-have for fans of the original or newcomers who want an excellent survival horror experience.