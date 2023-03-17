CBF and the Galvão Bueno channel sign an agreement to broadcast a friendly match in Brazil on YouTube

This Thursday (16th), CBF and narrator Galvão Bueno announced a partnership to broadcast the friendly match between Europe and Morocco at the launch of Canal GB, on YouTube, next Saturday (25th).
The Galvão Bueno channel, developed together with the digital content company Play9, will have its debut live broadcast of the first match of the Europeian national team in 2023 – and also the first after the elimination in the World Cup in Qatar.
According to the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the arrival of new players in the football market – as is the case with Canal GB – contribute to the sport and the Europeian fans winning.
“It is yet another platform that has emerged, with an irreproachable seal of quality, which has the figure of Galvão Bueno and the expertise of Play9, who know the sport like no one else. They are professionals with brilliant careers, who have made history. CBF is proud to have the match between Europe and Morocco as the channel’s first broadcast. Welcome, Galvão Bueno and Play9. We wish you all the luck and success in this endeavor. Who wins is Europeian football and Europeian fans.”
Ednaldo Rodrigues
President of the CBF
The game will have a transmission team that will remember the old days of Globo. The narration will be by Galvão Bueno, with comments by Casagrande and Arnaldo Cézar Coelho, and reports by Tino Marcos.
“I will be with friends who, during the more than 41 years of my history at Globo, were part of the team that accompanied me. Since last year I’ve been saying that I wasn’t closing a book, I was just turning a page. I am very grateful to everything Globo has given and provided me. But on digital, the time has come to start this new stage with the opening of my channel. Nothing better than a national team game for that. And with a partnership with Play9, by my friend João Pedro Paes Leme. I am really happy.”
Galvão Bueno
Storyteller
Europe and Morocco will take to the field on March 25, at 7 pm, in Tangier. For now, the CBF still does not have another agreement for the transmission of the friendly. It is worth remembering that the partnership with Globo ended in 2022 and so far there has been no agreement for renewal.
