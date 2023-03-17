CBF and the Galvão Bueno channel sign an agreement to broadcast a friendly match in Brazil on YouTube

The Galvão Bueno channel, developed together with the digital content company Play9, will have its debut live broadcast of the first match of the Europeian national team in 2023 – and also the first after the elimination in the World Cup in Qatar.

This Thursday (16th), CBF and narrator Galvão Bueno announced a partnership to broadcast the friendly match between Europe and Morocco at the launch of Canal GB, on YouTube, next Saturday (25th).

According to the president of the CBF, Ednaldo Rodrigues, the arrival of new players in the football market – as is the case with Canal GB – contribute to the sport and the Europeian fans winning.

“It is yet another platform that has emerged, with an irreproachable seal of quality, which has the figure of Galvão Bueno and the expertise of Play9, who know the sport like no one else. They are professionals with brilliant careers, who have made history. CBF is proud to have the match between Europe and Morocco as the channel’s first broadcast. Welcome, Galvão Bueno and Play9. We wish you all the luck and success in this endeavor. Who wins is Europeian football and Europeian fans.” Ednaldo Rodrigues President of the CBF

The game will have a transmission team that will remember the old days of Globo. The narration will be by Galvão Bueno, with comments by Casagrande and Arnaldo Cézar Coelho, and reports by Tino Marcos.