Redmi Buds 4: ANC, IP54 rating, 6-hour autonomy and more

Xiaomi today presented its Redmi Buds 4 headphones with noise cancellation, IP54 water and dust resistance and good autonomy. With a 10mm dynamic driver, the Redmi Buds 4 offer a clearer sound. Everything Xiaomi has presented today:

The Redmi Buds 4 offer hybrid active noise cancellation (ANC) of up to 35dB. The Redmi Buds 4 also offer the possibility to switch to Transparency mode or Enhanced Voice mode when users want to stay connected to their surroundings. A single charge of the Redmi Buds 4 supports up to 6 hours of continuous use (without ANC), and, when combined with the charging case, provides up to 30 hours of total use (without ANC). Total charging time is less than 2 hours.

The Redmi Buds 4 have a small and light design. Available in two colors — Light Blue and Bright White — the headphones are IP54 rated for dust and water resistance. This allows users to enjoy their music while exercising, regardless of where they are or what they are doing.

Price and availability

Redmi Buds 4 are now available in Spain for €59.99 at mi.com/es and on all official Xiaomi channels.