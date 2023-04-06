Realme C55: 64 MP camera and controversial “mini capsule” are good attractions? | Hands-On Video

Officially launched in Europe this week, the realme C55 is the Chinese manufacturer’s newest bet on the Europeian entry-level smartphone market. It has that attractive design that is already characteristic of the brand, sober construction and even has a good technical sheet. That’s because we are talking about a device that has a screen with a rate of 90 Hz and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor. In addition, I can also mention as highlights the presence of a 64 MP main camera and also a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. - Advertisement - But does the realme C55 have the stamina to compete with its rivals from Samsung and Motorola here in Europe? Stay with me until the end and we will answer this and other questions in this quick hands-on.

design and accessories

The C55 is a smartphone that we can consider beautiful and that is something very positive in the line of realme devices. That's because the manufacturer usually takes care of the look of its devices, even those that cost less. So, here in the C55, despite the construction in good old polycarbonate, the finish draws attention thanks to the Sunshower design language, which simulates the brightness of sunlight when passing through the rain. The Glitter Sand process also combines double texture and double coating for a three-dimensional effect. The camera module is made up of two giant, bouncy circles, whose outline is somewhat eye-catching thanks to the shiny finish. In terms of connections, the realme C55 has a hybrid slot for two SIM cards and a MicroSD card. In addition, the fingerprint reader is located on the power button and is very responsive. At the bottom there is the USB-C port, main speaker, microphone and P2 port for wired headphones. Finally, realme sends a complete set in the C55 box. That is, we have the smartphone, charging cable, SIM drawer key, a protective cover and also the 33 Watt fast charger.

Screen and Hardware

The realme C55 was announced with a 6.52-inch IPS LCD screen that has Full HD Plus resolution and supports 90Hz refresh rate by default. This display is of good quality, has good color calibration and viewing angles. Nothing too different from what you'd expect from an IPS LCD panel. He is efficient and will do the job on a day-to-day basis. Continuing with the data sheet, here we have a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If you wish, you can also expand the amount of RAM up to 16 GB in virtual mode. The same can also be done with the memory, but using a MicroSD card, of course. In terms of sound, we only have one speaker here, but the manufacturer is making the Ultraboom feature available on the C55. With it, you can increase the volume by up to 200%. The realme C55 also has dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC for proximity payments and a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 33 Watt SuperVOOC fast charging. Of course, more details about autonomy and even charging speed we will know when the realme C55 passes our standardized tests.

Software

The realme C55 comes out of the box running native Android 13. The manufacturer still applies an extra layer of customization with realme UI 4.0, but in general terms the software is relatively close to traditional Android. No very aggressive changes. Now what has really been talking about is the mini capsule feature. In practice, it’s something very similar to what Apple presented on the iPhone, but a little more limited. With this feature you can see the device’s charging status, low battery alerts or receive data usage alerts. Another important highlight is the presence of Prolight software so that users can take good night photos. Of course, this is something we will see in practice when we review the device. Finally, in general terms, the operating system is well optimized and should respond well to user demands.

cameras

During the announcement of the new realme C55, the manufacturer highlighted the main camera. That’s because the company claims that this is the first 64 MP camera in the segment, in addition to delivering the largest sensor in the category. In practice, we really have a good sensor in this smartphone. The photos displayed as an example, in well-lit environments, come out with vivid and well-adjusted colors.

We also have good contrast and very sharp details. We haven't had time to test it in night environments yet, but realme released good quality images during the presentation. The company also highlighted the fastest and sharpest night mode, in addition to the Dynamic Image Snapsot feature for more detailed photos, even in motion, and the software works with artificial intelligence.





The 8 MP front sensor also promises good selfies and manages to make images as expected for the category, while the 2 MP secondary sensor is just a complement to the depth effect. In general, it does a job that is considered ok when the user wants to blur the background of a photo, but it is also clear that at times the software has difficulty making the correct cut.

First impressions and prices

The realme C55 has a striking design that pleases the eyes, it also has a good quality main camera and there is still a processor that will handle the daily tasks of the common user. What I mean by that is that the realme C55 will be a good ally for answering messages on WhatsApp, browsing social networks, taking pictures and watching videos like this one. Of course, we have some obvious limitations here so that the device fits into a lower category and is more attractive to the consumer’s pocket. There’s no miracle. You need to cut some points so that the cost-benefit is good. The official price in Europe was not revealed during the hands-on recording, but you can check it out in the launch agenda by clicking here. In general terms, the realme C55 fulfills what it promises and will be an interesting choice when we have a greater devaluation of the device.