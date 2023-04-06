Samsung Galaxy line is used by indigenous people to defend the Amazon rainforest

A samsung released this Wednesday (5) a special video to highlight an initiative that uses smartphones from the Galaxy line to help defend the Amazon rainforest. The devices were given to indigenous people in the region for local monitoring. The video follows the routine of Uruma and Taissa Kambeba, from the Tururkari-Uka village, where the Kambeba ethnic group lives, originally from the Amazon region, between Europe and Peru. The production shows the day to day of father and daughter in their monitoring around the region.





Indigenous people use their Samsung Galaxy cell phones to map and report deforestation and illegal hunting in their territory. For this, the application "Tô no Mapa" is used and allows to demarcate the areas affected by deforestation. Through the app, it is possible take a picture marking the points that delimit the area to be reported, and causing the complaint to be processed by the local authorities. This production is part of the series of mini-documentaries Voices of Galaxy.