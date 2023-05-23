Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus arrive in Europe in June

Not only Moto RAZR: a June the European debut of the smartphones in the range must also be marked on the calendar Realme 11 Pro, which were launched just a few days ago in China. There will be two models: 11 Pro and 11 Pro Plus. The Chinese company is very focused on the camera, especially as regards the most prestigious model: it will be equipped with the sensor ISOCELL HP3 by Samsung, with a resolution of 200 MP and 1/1.4” format, with pixels reaching dimensions of 2.24 micrometres thanks to binning technology. For the moment we have no information on prices, but we have some demonstration shots of the potential of the 11 Pro + camera:

Let’s recap the technical specifications of both models:

REALME 11 PRO PLUS

display: AMOLED 6.7″, refresh rate 120Hz, 950nit, HDR10+, PWM 2.160Hz, screen-body ratio 93.65%

AMOLED 6.7″, refresh rate 120Hz, 950nit, HDR10+, PWM 2.160Hz, screen-body ratio 93.65% processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050 at 6nm

MediaTek Dimension 7050 at 6nm memory: 12GB of RAM + 8GB virtual 256/512GB/1TB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: Main 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3, 1/1.4″, f/1.69, 2.24um pixels, SuperOIS 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 2MP 4cm macro, f/2.4

drums: 5,000mAh, SuperVOOC S 100W fast charge

5,000mAh, SuperVOOC S 100W fast charge weight: 183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green)

183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green) size: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green)

161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green) os: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

REALME 11 PRO