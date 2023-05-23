Motorola RAZR 40 and 40 Ultra, unveiled the launch date: appointment on June 1st

Motorola’s new family of foldable clamshell smartphones arrives early next month: the teaser was published by the company’s official channels in the past few hours, as you can see further down in this article. The rumors that have been circulating in recent months were apparently right: there will be more than one model, probably two, which is unprecedented for this type of form factor.

Many companies, especially Samsung, have presented two foldable smartphones at the same time, but never with the same form factor. Of course, there are more variants of Galaxy Z Flip 4 too, but they differ only in the memory cut. With the new RAZR we talk about distinct models.

It’s worth a recap of what to expect. The protagonists of the event should be the RAZR 40 and the RAZR 40 Ultra – naturally the one cheaper and the other more refined and prestigious. is the model of which we know the most: it should be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chip, up to 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, and the internal display should be 6.9 “diagonal (2,640 x 1,080 pixel resolution) and 120 Hz. For the cameras, there is talk of a 12 MP main camera, a 13 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP internal selfie cam. The battery should be 3,640 mAh, with fast charging technology at 33W.

The leaked renders seem to indicate a more squared design than the predecessor, but above all there is a much larger external display: it should have a diagonal of 3.6″ and a resolution of 1,056 x 1,066 pixels. This last detail should be the main distinguishing element (at least at a glance) compared to the “smooth” RAZR 40, on whose data sheet unfortunately still nothing is known. As for the prices, we are talking about €1,200 for the RAZR 40 Ultra. Appointment in two weeks to complete the puzzle – with the hope that in the meantime some other pieces will be added.