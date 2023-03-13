Realme 10 arrives on Amazon, and until March 15th it costs less thanks to the launch promo

- Advertisement -

Realm 10 from today it is available on Amazon and to celebrate the event, the two companies have packaged a introductory offer with which the list price of the Chinese mid-range, which we have already reviewed, is cut by 30 EUR in both colors.

The new entry Amazon has a display AMOLED at 90 Hz capable of reaching 1,000 peak nits, one camera 50 MP rear and a front – “one of the highest resolutions in the segment”, claims Realme – , with the former being eligible for the ProLight technology which promises to offer better performance after dark: noise has been reduced while shooting speed has been improved by 121%.

Although Realme 10 is a very thin smartphone (it does not reach 8 mm thick), it still has a drums with an anti-anxiety capacity: 5,000 mAh with the plus of SuperVooc fast charging at 33 watts, to have it at 50% from discharge in just under half an hour (28 minutes). On the aesthetic plan the back surface is characterized by the Light Particle Design, for which inspiration was taken from particles traveling at the speed of light. There are also 6 layers of coating that allow for a glossy finish and an eye-catching 3D texture.

Realm 10 it costs 279.99 euros in the list, but thanks to the promo launch from today and until March 15th you can buy it on Amazon for 249.99 euros. Here are the direct links to the two colors, Clash White and Rush Black:

realme 10-8+128GB smartphone, 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP AI color camera, Helio G99 chipset, 5,000mAh massive battery, 33W SUPERVOOC charging, Clash White

249 €

realme 10-8+128GB smartphone, 90Hz Super AMOLED display, 50MP AI color camera, Helio G99 chipset, 5,000mAh massive battery, 33W SUPERVOOC charging, Rush Black

249 €

REALME 10 – TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection

: 6.4-inch AMOLED with Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1,080 pixels), 90Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass 5 protection chip : , octa core at 6 nanometers from 2.2 GHz of maximum frequency

: , octa core at 6 nanometers from 2.2 GHz of maximum frequency memories : 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8GB virtual) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to an additional 1TB with microSD

: 8GB LPDDR4X RAM (+8GB virtual) and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage, expandable up to an additional 1TB with microSD cameras : Primary Rear: Samsung JN1 50MP f/1.8, 1/2.76″ sensor, 26.9mm equivalent focal length rear black and white: 2 MP f/2.4 front: 16 MP, Omnivision OV16A1Q sensor, f/2.45

: connectivity : dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C

: dual SIM, 4G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, AGPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C audio : 1x speakers with Hi-Res, 2x microphones

: 1x speakers with Hi-Res, 2x microphones system operating : Android 12 with realme UI 3.0

: Android 12 with realme UI 3.0 drums : 5,000mAh

: 5,000mAh recharge : 33 watt SuperVooc, charger included

: 33 watt SuperVooc, charger included size And weight : 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm, 178 grams

And : 159.9 x 73.3 x 7.95 mm, 178 grams colors: Clash White, Rush Black.

Realme 10 is available online from eBay at 214 euros. To see the other 34 offers click here. (updated March 13, 2023, 1.30pm)