Motorola announces Moto X40 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and 165 Hz AMOLED display

After several rumors and leaks, Motorola made the Moto X40 official at an event in China as its main flagship. In the specifications, the device brings state-of-the-art configurations, such as Qualcomm’s latest platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and AMOLED screen with support for 165 Hz refresh rate.

The Moto X40 features a 6.67-inch curved AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution (1080 x 2400 pixels), support for 165 Hz variable refresh rate, peak brightness of 1250 nits, 20:9 aspect ratio, more than 1 billion colors and 395 ppi pixel density.

Under the hood, the phone features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform manufactured in 4-nanometer lithography by TSMC. It has eight cores in a 1 + 3 + 4 configuration and a maximum speed of 3.19 GHz, in addition to the Adreno 740 GPU. GB, 256GB or 256GB.

For power, it will bring two options: a 4,600 mAh battery unit with 125W, the fastest for the standard variant of a Motorola cell phone.

In cameras, the Moto X40 features a triple module with a 50-megapixel main sensor and optical image stabilization, another 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle and a 12-megapixel telephoto with 2X optical zoom. For selfies and video calls, the cell phone features a 60-megapixel front sensor.





Other highlights include IP68 certification for resistance to liquids and dust, Android 13 operating system under the MyUI 5.0 interface, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and fingerprint reader under the screen for security. In terms of connectivity, the Moto X40 has 5G connection, Bluetooth 5.3 LE, Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C.

