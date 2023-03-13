5G News
Number of Dog Breeds

Number of Dog Breeds

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
top 10 most popular dog breeds
top 10 most popular dog breeds
The exact number of dog breeds is not known as there is no universal definition of what constitutes a breed. However, the World Canine Organization (also known as the Fédération Cynologique Internationale or FCI) currently recognizes 358 dog breeds, while the American Kennel Club (AKC) recognizes 195 breeds. Other organizations may recognize different numbers of breeds or have different criteria for what constitutes a breed. Additionally, there are many breeds of dogs that are not recognized by any official organization.

