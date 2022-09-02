Razer launches iPhone version of the Kishi V2 gamepad

Razer launched this Thursday (1st), a new version of the V2 mobile controller for s, allowing Apple users to use the gamer accessory during the game. The accessory features ergonomic design and premium construction to enhance the experience during gameplay of smartphone titles. The device is available for cell phones with Android system and has recently arrived for iPhones, being compatible with both older and current models. Support list includes iPhone 13 Series, iPhone 12 Series, iPhone 11 Series, iPhone X, XS, XS Max, XR, iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, iPhone SE (1st and 2nd generation).

According to the manufacturer, the peripheral stands out for bringing multifunctional buttons that can be customized to offer a unique experience in each game. The connection to the iPhone is made using the lightning input eliminating the latency between the user’s command and the in-game response. - Advertisement - The horizontal format has a flexible extender to adjust the size of the device according to the iPhone model being used, so there is compatibility for different generations. The tight fit ensures that the phone will not fall out of the holder during use.

Control customization can be done through the Razer Nexus application, a tool available on the App Store, allowing you to manually configure the physical buttons of the accessory, in addition to other native tools that include recording and sharing the game, navigation between available titles, etc. Although it announced the Kishi V2 for iPhones, Razer says there is no product launch forecast in Europe. In the United States, the product can be purchased for US$ 99.99, around R$ 520 in direct conversion and without adding Europeian taxes.

Datasheet:

Two analog thumbsticks with clickable buttons (L3/R3)

A D-pad with mechanical clicks

ABXY face buttons

Two triggers (L2/R2)

Two dampers (L1/R1)

Two programmable multi-function buttons (L4/R4)

Menu buttons and options

Share button (Requires Razer Nexus app to use)

Razer Nexus app button

Length: 18.1cm | Height: 9.2cm | Depth: 3.3cm

Weight: 123g

Connectivity: Lightning Input

Smartphone charging: Exclusive Lightning passthrough connection for charging

Mobile app: Razer Nexus, replacing the old Razer Kishi app

Product requirements: iOS 15.4 or later