Surface Studio 3 has leaked accessories could be announced soon

The Surface Studio 3 would be the new generation of Microsoft’s All-in-One line and the product be close to being . At least, that’s what the leaks of its possible indicate. In this sense, you can already see images of the keyboard, mouse and pen. The second generation of the product hit the market in 2018, two years after the launch of the first model in the line. The manufacturer also brought compact models to the market, with a similar focus to the more robust product and also more basic solutions, which are similar to the Chromebooks proposal.

As for accessories, the pen doesn’t have many changes, but the detail that draws attention is that it has a clip on top again, as it was in the first generation. However, the mouse is the component that apparently has no change other than color compared to its predecessors. - Advertisement - The keyboard is the peripheral in which it is possible to notice more differences in relation to the models of the previous versions. For example, the keys are clearer and it is possible to notice that there is a dedicated button for widgets and for emojis as well. In addition, the look of the keys has been revamped, to match the Fluent Design of Windows 11.



leaked-accessories-could-be-announced-soon.jpeg" width="330" height="198">