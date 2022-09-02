Francis Ford Coppola gathers his family for his new film and calls Shia Labeouf to join

Although in recent years the career of Shia LaBeouf has been marked by its scandals more than by its work, Ford has decided to call the actor from transformers to participate in your anticipated project Megalopolisfor which the director has also called his nephew Jason Schwartzmann and his sister thalia shire.

LaBeouf, who hasn’t had a movie released since his job at Pieces of a Woman of 2020, was chosen by Coppola to be part of the cast in his new production. Rumors of her participation in this feature film had circulated since the beginning of the month, but it is until now that Variety has confirmed it.

Coppola’s feature film will mark Shia’s return to big-budget films. (Reuters)

With this new addition, the filmmaker The Godfather completes the cast of his film that, despite being made independently, will have a large budget for its production. Also the father of sophia coppolais financing this project, whose budget is estimated to be at least 100 million dollars.

“There’s a certain way everyone thinks a movie should be and it goes against the grain if you have another idea. People can be very reticent, but sometimes the other idea represents what is to come in the future. That’s worth considering,” he said. Coppola a The Hollywood Reporter At the beginning of the year.

In addition, this film will be a project in which Coppola he will work again with his sister thalia shireafter the last time the two came together was in 1990 for the movie The Godfather: Part III. Thalia She is also the mother of Jason Schwartzmann (Grand Budapest Hotel), who also participates in this anticipated work.

Although the release date of this film has not yet been revealed, nor the roles that each of the actors will play, through a statement, Coppola gave a brief synopsis of his new work, which says that: “The fate of Rome lies in wait for a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political conflict, ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

Jason Schwartzman has also joined the cast of this highly anticipated film. (Reuters)

Megalopolis will mark the return of LaBeouf to big-budget films, following scandals over his apparent violent behavior on set and in his private life. The september 2 Shia will premiere at the Venice Film Festival, Padre Pioproduction with a religious theme, since it is something in which the actor is interested after converting to Catholicism, a creed he joined a couple of years ago and which he has said, kept him away from alcohol and excesses.

In addition to LaBeoufthis feature film will also feature the participation of Adam Driver (the gucci house), Nathalie Emmanuel (game of Thrones), Forest Whitaker (Andor), Laurence Fishburne (John Wick), Jon Voight (Ray Donovan) Y Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation). In addition to Grace VanderWaal, Kathryn Hunter Y James Remar that were also added to the project recently.

