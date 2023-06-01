RARBG torrent site shuts down and even war in Ukraine is cited as one of the reasons

The RARBG torrent download site, considered one of the largest of its kind today, stopped working this Wednesday (31). In the official statement issued to users, those responsible for the platform point out several reasons for the end.
Upon entering the home page or any other link on the RARBG, the user is faced with a farewell message. TorrentFreak called the site’s demise one of the most negatively significant events for the industry in years.
Those responsible for the RARBG website stated that the page has not been sustainable for some time and was spending more and more money for various reasons, which made it impossible to operate without prejudice to the platform’s owners.
O text published by responsiblewho do not publicly identify themselves, also pointed out that the site’s own team has experienced problems, including casualties due to the Covid-19 pandemic and even the removal of members to participate in the war in Ukraine.
See, below, the official RARBG statement translated:
“Hello everyone. We just wanted to let you know that we’ve decided to close our website. The last two years have been very difficult for us — some of the people on our team have passed away due to complications from Covid-19.
Still others are suffering the side effects of it, unable to even work. Some are also fighting the war in Europe—ON BOTH SIDES. In addition, the rising energy cost of data centers in Europe hit us hard. Inflation has made our daily costs impossible to handle.
Therefore, we are no longer able to run the site without massive expenses that we can no longer cover out of our own pockets. After a unanimous vote, we’ve decided we can’t do this anymore. We apologize. Goodbye.”
born in 2008 in bulgaria, the RARBG site emerged as a fully closed index, receiving no contributions from users. Also according to the TorrentFreak report, the platform was the fourth most accessed category worldwide.
