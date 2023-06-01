RARBG torrent site shuts down and even war in Ukraine is cited as one of the reasons

See, below, the official RARBG statement translated:

“Hello everyone. We just wanted to let you know that we’ve decided to close our website. The last two years have been very difficult for us — some of the people on our team have passed away due to complications from Covid-19.





Still others are suffering the side effects of it, unable to even work. Some are also fighting the war in Europe—ON BOTH SIDES. In addition, the rising energy cost of data centers in Europe hit us hard. Inflation has made our daily costs impossible to handle.

Therefore, we are no longer able to run the site without massive expenses that we can no longer cover out of our own pockets. After a unanimous vote, we’ve decided we can’t do this anymore. We apologize. Goodbye.”