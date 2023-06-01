Will it beat the A17 Bionic? Dimensity 9300 may outperform Apple’s chip and have 4 Cortex-X4 cores

ARM announced the new Cortex-X4 and Cortex-A720 cores this week and MediaTek officially confirmed that its next high-end chip will feature them in its specifications. Now two Weibo leakers claim that this could make the Dimensity 9300 outperform even the Apple A17 Bionic.

According to both, this powerful combination will allow the Dimensity 9300 to outperform the future Apple A17 Bionic with high energy efficiency thanks to TSMC’s N4P manufacturing process.

Today’s tipsters are users Digital Chat Station and Ice Universe, who claimed on Weibo that the Dimensity 9300 should have four high-performance Cortex-X4 cores combined with four efficient Cortex-A720 cores.

In addition, it is worth remembering that the MediaTek chip will feature ARM’s new Immortalis-G720 GPU, which should be one of the most powerful ever launched by the manufacturer.

According to ARM itself, this GPU can be equipped with up to 10 cores, offers Smart Global Illumination for greater support for ray tracing and Deferred Vertex Shading to generate 15% more performance without suffering from overheating.

Despite everything, we will still have to wait to see if the Dimensity 9300 will have the power to overcome the Apple A17 Bionic of the iPhone 15 Pro and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 that will be announced later this year.