Samsung Galaxy S23 Deals: Free With Trade-In, New Line and More

If you’re an Android user, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S23 phones are some of the best options on the market right now. Several models have earned a spot on our list of the best phones overall for 2023, and if you’re hoping to get your hands on one, there are quite a few deals you can take advantage of right now. You can save up to $150 on unlocked models, and there are some great carrier offers that can save you hundreds, or even score you a new phone for free, if you’ve got an old device to trade in or need a new line of service. We’ve rounded up some of the best offers available at the moment below so you can get a new S23 in your pocket for less. And with the release of the new S23 models, you can also find some great deals on the previous-gen Galaxy S22 right now as well.

Unveiled at the company’s Unpacked event earlier this year, Samsung’s refreshed Galaxy S lineup includes the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus and S23 Ultra. All three models retain the same screen sizes as the 2022 models at 6.1, 6.6 and 6.8 inches, respectively, with a refined external design and some modest upgrades to the camera hardware, battery sizes and internal storage of the larger two models. A special version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor powers the new phones and is optimized for the new Galaxy S23 lineup, which we found in our tests results in much faster performance than the S22.

Whether you’re excited to get your hands on one of Samsung’s latest phones, or maybe it’s just time to upgrade from an older phone, we’ll help you save some cash on your S23 purchase. Note that the below deals and bonuses are all limited in time and could change at a moment’s notice.

Watch this: Samsung's Galaxy S23 Lineup Is Here With Big Camera Upgrades 06:08

How much does the Galaxy S23 cost?



The three models of the Galaxy S23 are available in various storage configurations. US pricing for each model starts at:

Samsung Galaxy S23: $800

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $1,000

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: $1,200

Note that Samsung has improved the base storage for the Galaxy S23 Plus and S23 Ultra, doubling it to 256GB instead of the 128GB found in the S22 models. The base-spec Galaxy S23 model remains at 128GB, however. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus offer 8GB of RAM, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra comes with 12GB of RAM.

What colors does the Galaxy S23 come in?

As always, Samsung has clothed its latest phones in an attractive array of colors. This time, there’s a selection of nature-inspired colors including phantom black, cream, green and lavender. All three S23 phones are available in those four colors regardless of where you buy them from, though Samsung is also offering four colors exclusive to its own online store. Those colors are lime, graphite, sky blue and red.

Best Galaxy S23 deals

Samsung has some great offers available if you're hoping to get your hands on an unlocked Galaxy S23 phone. If you've got an old phone to trade in, you can save up to $750 in enhanced credit, which means you'll get some extra savings on top of your phone's estimated value. Newer phones from Apple and Samsung will score you the biggest discount, but you can still save hundreds in exchange for phones from smaller brands like Motorola and OnePlus. Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade on the sky blue color variant of the S23 Ultra, though that model is currently unavailable, so you can't take advantage of that offer at the moment. Samsung has some attractive carrier offers if you don't need an unlocked model, with as much as $750 off with an eligible trade-in. Finally, many of these offers can be further enhanced with discounts for students, educators, first responders, government workers and military members, veterans and their families (see Samsung's site for discount details).

Amazon is offering some of the best no-strings-attached deals on unlocked models of the Galaxy S23 series at the moment. You can save $50 on the base model S23, $100 on the S23 Plus and $150 off the S23 Ultra, with no trade-in or service plan required. At the moment, all color variants are in stock and discounted.

If you want an unlocked model, Best Buy is offering some discounts on the Galaxy S23 series right now. You can save $50 on the base model Galaxy S23, $100 on the S23 Plus or $150 on the S23 Ultra. Best Buy claims you have to choose same-day activation to get the discount (essentially defeating the purpose of an unlocked phone), but you get the same price when you choose to activate later. Best Buy also has its own trade-in program where you can save up to $425 in exchange for your old phone. And if you don’t mind being tied to a carrier, Best Buy is also offering AT&T customers up to $1,000 off with a trade-in and activation on a qualifying service plan. T-Mobile customers can save up to $800 with a trade-in and a new line of service. And Verizon customers can save up to $200 with same-day activation.

Those adding a new line of service can save up to $800 on a Galaxy S23 phone with an eligible trade-in and existing Verizon customers who qualify for an upgrade can still save up to $440 with a trade-in. Verizon is also offering some bonuses to both new and existing customers. You can save $200 on a Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, or $150 off select Galaxy Watches when bundled with this purchase, though you’ll need a service plan for these new devices as well. You can also save 50% on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when bundled with your phone purchase.

Buy your Galaxy S23 device on a qualifying installment agreement with AT&T and trade in your old device for up to $1,000 off, which scores you the basic S23 or the S23 Plus for free. You'll get the full discount in exchange for any devices valued at $150 or higher, and can still save $700 for devices valued at $70 or more, and $350 for devices worth at least $35. That even includes older and damaged devices, so you may be surprised at what that cracked phone in your drawer is worth. The discount will be applied via monthly bill credits over 36 months.

T-Mobile is offering both new and existing customers quite a few ways to save on the S23 series right now. Those adding a new line of service can save up to $800 when signing up for a Go5G Plus plan, or $601 for other qualifying plans. If you already have a Go5G Plus plan (or switch to one), you can also save up to $800 with an eligible trade-in, which scores you the base model Galaxy S23 for free. Those on a Magenta or Magenta Max plan can save up to $350 with a trade-in, or you can save up to $200 with a trade-in if you’re on another qualifying service plan.

It’s pretty slim pickings for Xfinity deals on the Galaxy S23 series at the moment. The only discount available is up to $455 off with a trade-in, with the latest iPhones netting you the biggest discount. Unlike some other carriers, Xfinity isn’t offering enhanced trade-in credit, so your discount will be much more dependent on your phone’s year and condition. The discount is applied in the form of monthly bill credits over 24 months.

Walmart is offering the Galaxy S23 series with various carrier deals. Phones activated on an eligible installment plan with AT&T or Verizon will benefit from a $250 discount, plus up to $1,000 off via bill credits (AT&T only) with an eligible trade-in. Walmart also has prepaid deals with Straight Talk and Total by Verizon offering six months of free service for new customers on an unlimited plan.