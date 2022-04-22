Tech NewsGaming

QUANTO, an online game to play at the Right Price

By: Brian Adam

Date:

If you miss him The Price Is Right contestyou will be interested to know that there is an online game that has a similar philosophy.

Is about HOW MUCHa game inspired by the famous wordlewhere we have to guess the price of 6 supermarket products per day, in two attempts for each one.

If we get too close, it will put us in green, which is very good, and if we move away, it will warn us in red of the error. At the end, it will show a percentage with our aim when guessing prices.

We have two opportunities per product, and it will be considered good if we deviate less than 15% from the real price, so it is not necessary to guess the exact price with cents included.

In this capture you can see how my attempt has gone, as you can see, I’m not very good:

the right price

QUANTO is available at quanto.juancroldan.com and has been created by Dr. Juan C. Roldán, co-Founder & CTO of stargazr.ai, obtaining prices from specific supermarkets (the supermarket brand appears on the displayed product).

With a light and dark version (night mode), it does not allow many games to be played one after the other, since, following Wordle’s method, it is designed so that players invest only a few seconds of their daily time to see their ability to hit.

Entertaining and ideal for people from outside Spain to learn more about the cost of living in the country.

