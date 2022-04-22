F1 22 requirements and release date

Electronic Arts has confirmed the requirements of F1 22, and has also left us an official release date for the PC version, which will be available from July 1, that is, in just over a couple of months. It will also be available from that date for PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series XS, however, the PC version is the most interesting from a technical point of view, since it will be compatible with virtual reality.

It is confirmed that this new installment will once again have the My Team mode”, and will also include the mode of sprint race rankings and an online and local multiplayer mode with split screen. I’m not particularly a fan of F1, but I know that this sport has tens of millions of fans around the world, and that this game is going to be a real “candy” for them.

As we anticipated in the title, the requirements of F1 22 have also been confirmed, and the truth is that these they are very low, something positive since in the end it implies that more users will be able to enjoy the game, and that even those with modest PCs will be able to play it properly. I won’t make you wait any longer, let’s see the requirements of F1 22.

F1 22 Requirements: Minimum

Windows 10 64-bit updated to version 1909.

Intel Core i3-2130 or AMD FX-4300 processor (two cores and four threads).

8 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or Radeon RX 470 graphics card. If we activate ray tracing we will need an RTX 2060 or an RX 6700 XT.

DirectX 12.

80 GB of free space.

They are very affordable requirements, something understandable since it is an intergenerational transition game. There is no serious error in the equivalences, but it must be remembered that the RX 470 is more powerful than the GTX 1050 Ti. The latter has no direct equivalence in the AMD catalog.

In ray tracing, an RX 6700 XT is recommended because the RTX 2060 offers superior performance, in some cases, to the RX 6600 XT when ray tracing is used. If you have doubts about this topic, I invite you to review this guide to performance equivalencies in ray tracing.

F1 22 Requirements: Rrecommended

Windows 10 64-bit updated to version 1909.

Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600X processor (six cores and six threads).

16 GB of RAM.

GeForce GTX 1660 Ti or Radeon RX 590 graphics card. If we activate ray tracing we will need an RTX 3070 or an RX 6800.

DirectX 12.

80 GB of free space.

In this case, it should be noted that the Intel Core i5-9600K has a higher single-thread performance than the Ryzen 5 2600X, but it is limited to 6 cores and 6 threadswhile the AMD chip has 6 cores and 12 threads. On the other hand, the GTX 1660 Ti is more powerful than the RX 590, and the most correct equivalent would be a GTX 1660.

Regarding the equivalence in ray tracing, on average the RTX 3070 is rather at the level of the RX 6800 XTbut this game may be better optimized for Radeon RX 6000.