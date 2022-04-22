Latest newsIreland

Met Eireann weather forecast glorious sunny spells as temperatures to soar for Dublin this weekend

By: Brian Adam

Dubliners will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures this weekend as Met Eireann has warned of a big change heading into next week.

The national forecaster has warned that temperatures are set to drop next week, with unsettled conditions set to take over.

Dry in most parts for the rest of today with sunny spells, hazy at times. A few isolated shower may develop, and it will be breezy with moderate to fresh and gusty northwest winds.

Dry overnight with clear spells. Blustery at times with temperatures dipping to between 4 and 7 Celsius in moderate and at times gusty northeast winds.

While there may be a few stray showers at times there will generally be a lot of dry weather with daytime temperatures reaching the low to mid-teens, coolest in the east with the onshore winds brisk at times.

Saturday

“Saturday will bring a mix of sunny spells and some well scattered showers.

Top temperatures of 12 to 14 Celsius in moderate to fresh and gusty northeast winds. Coolest near the coast due to the onshore breeze.

Sunday night

“Dry with clear spells and just some patchy light rain or drizzle at times in the southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees, or locally lower, in moderate easterly winds.

Monday

“Another dry day on Monday, although it will be a cloudier day overall with occasional sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in light easterly breezes.

Monday night

“A dry night with long clear spells, getting a little chilly though with lows of 2 to 6 degrees in light easterly winds.

Tuesday

“Sunny spells in the morning but cloud will increase through the middle of the day with a few light showers developing in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees in light east to southeast breezes.”

